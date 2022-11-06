Miracles of the everyday

It’s a human tendency to believe in miracles. People run after Babas to witness those performed by them. The truth is that these self-proclaimed Babas have no divine powers, but are just magicians. They master some tricks and perform them before the public.

Then, can’t we find true miracles around us? Should we go to Babas and let ourselves be deceived? No, we need not do so. We can easily notice numerous miracles taking place all the time around us, if we keep our eyes wide open.

Just take a glance at the flower plants in the tiny garden of your house. For some days, you glimpse no flower, not even a sign of a blossom. Quite surprisingly, a couple of days later, there appear small, tender buds on the branches. When you keep watching the buds so keenly, you will be delighted to find them growing in size day by day and ultimately, one morning, beautiful blooms with colourful petals unfold widely, tossing gently in the morning breeze, and greet your wonder-struck eyes, leaving you in raptures. Aren’t the plants bearing colourful blooms a great miracle performed by some mysterious, skilful hands?

Similar is the miracle of the appearance of a fruit on a tree. Watch a mango tree and how mangoes appear on its branches. At first, tiny flowers cover the branches. Day by day, some of these flowers transform into small mangoes, dangling from the branches and as time progresses, these mangoes grow in size, turn into big ripened mangoes and one summer morning, your eyes relish the visual feast of full-grown, golden-hued, gleaming, ripened mangoes. Isn’t it another marvellous miracle?

The morning sky, vast, plain, stretching all over our heads, delivers the baby sun peeping from the eastern horizon, crawling up slowly, growing in size minute by minute, turning from orange to a bright, crimson, burning disc, shooting down on earth all the innumerable rays illumining the world. Isn’t the rising sun a celestial wonder and breathtaking miracle? When the day is paling into dusk, at the far end of the darkened sky, glows a couple of twinkling stars. You stand watching these stars. In no time, to your great amazement, the sky is filled with countless stars. Aren’t the twinkling stars and the moon miracles?

kakivenugopalarao@gmail.com