Minority travails

November 20, 2022 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

We live in a democratic set-up. Majority wins. It stands for the voice of the masses. Ironically it can be quite crushing on an individual’s spirit in day-to-day life.

Imagine going to a restaurant with a bus load of fellow passengers. Most order for the day’s special, but one or two would like to try something else. Or, picture this scenario: some of you want to pool money to buy an expensive gift for a wedding, but the majority gets to decide while your sound idea takes a beating. Then there are times when your friends or colleagues decide to follow a colour or a dress code for a party while you have been wanting to wear that lovely outfit that has been waiting in your cupboard for that special occasion. Your idea of an outing, chilling out or hanging out could differ from the popular choice. The list could go on.

Most times, people who form the miniscule minority do not even get to express their opinions on these matters. Even if they find themselves in a more amiable environment, it is quite likely that they refrain from expressing their thoughts out of sheer hesitation. They decide to go with the flow. Some of them could be terrified at the thought of being considered a dissenter, difficult or a snob and hence keep their lips sealed. Some of them make a little noise and either join or leave the group.

Then there are other frustrating instances of a serious nature where the majority wins. When one home is subjected to pilfering by petty thieves, it goes unnoticed. When a few people living near an open drain get malaria, it is expected. The Corporation will resort to pest control only when half the town is down with fever. The person who sprains his ankle while tripping over a pothole is asked to be careful. Nothing is done till it turns into a little crater and topple a minibus over. Nobody cares if debris or garbage is dumped alongside the corner of a street; however it will attract due attention when it grows to the middle of the street and starts blocking traffic. If an employee cannot complete his or her work during working hours, he/she is considered slow or inefficient. On the contrary, if an entire team find the deadline threatening, then they can complain about being overworked.

Stray incidents of crime, accidents and molestation that require immediate action and due remedy are treated with complacence, because the majority is not complaining. Children and young adults are encouraged to follow the beaten path because it is considered safe. People refrain from trying out something new or taking a risk because they notice that there have been very few takers for the project in the past. We often see personal choices, innovative ideas and constructive concepts get nipped in the bud because we are members of a miniscule minority!

Majority wins all the time for all the wrong reasons. It is high time we put a premium on the nature of subject we are dealing with before making the majority matter.

