Mind the mental clutter

Similar to how we keep our mail inboxes and computer discs free of clutter, we need to keep our internal world — mind, heart and soul — free of chaos for the sake of health, happiness and peace.

Our computers have folders for unwanted files named “junk” and “trash”.

Email apps restricts unwanted mail from coming into our inbox and directs them to the “junk” folder. The trash folder has the mails we delete. In any case, we want them to stay away. Clearly, inbox is an important space in the Internet system, and thus, it is natural that we constantly try to keep it clean.

As junk and trash, there is a lot of garbage in and around the human system as well. They need to be identified and discarded as soon as possible. If not done in time, they cause dissonance and chaos in our physical, mental and emotional space.

Slow accumulation

Identifying junk is not always easy though. Take physical clutter, for instance. It gets accumulated slowly and silently.

Helped by the modern consumer culture, it keeps piling up. Though large part of it may be useless, we don’t discard them. Lack of mindfulness, indecision, procrastination, laziness or sentimental attachments could be some excuses or reasons. As visual noise, they diminish our focus and productivity, and snatch our serenity. Preventing us from finding what we need, they distract us from what we want to do.

Yet, clutter is not all about physical possessions. It could be our emotional ties to a person or desire, to a time gone by or a worry of tomorrow.

As emotional baggage, it occupies our mental space as grudges, regrets, hurt and pain and constantly drains us.

Unless we are mindful, we may gather emotional noise through social media as well. Seduced by the possibility of unlimited friends in a virtual world, the obsession often assumes insane proportions. In the process, we also risk diluting our network of friends. Instead of nurturing the ties which enhance emotional well-being, we dissipate our vital resources of time, energy, and emotions in superficial connects, and invite anxiety and toxicity.

In this information age, bombardment of information could be yet another source of junk. Sure, we need information. But the consumption of information needs to help the process of “character building” and “man-making”, as Swami Vivekananda envisioned. “Education is not the amount of information that is put into brain and runs riot there, undigested, all your life.”

Blind to the trivial

The seduction of information blinds us from differentiating “triviality” from “value” in information.

Amid the undigested, undistilled sea of information, we get clueless about information that carry meaning and value.

It is then difficult to identify misinformation and disinformation, fake news and hate news, rumour and propaganda, and isolate or discard them.

Similar to how we keep our inbox clean, we need to keep our mind and heart also free of clutter and chaos, for the sake of health, happiness and peace.

