GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Mind the mental clutter
Premium

Just as we keep the inbox clear of junk mail, garbage in and around the human system needs to be discarded

Published - June 02, 2024 12:26 am IST

Ram Krishna Sinha
Clutter is not all about physical possessions. It could be our emotional ties to a person or desire, to a time gone by or a worry of tomorrow.

Clutter is not all about physical possessions. It could be our emotional ties to a person or desire, to a time gone by or a worry of tomorrow. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Similar to how we keep our mail inboxes and computer discs free of clutter, we need to keep our internal world — mind, heart and soul — free of chaos for the sake of health, happiness and peace.

Our computers have folders for unwanted files named “junk” and “trash”.

Email apps restricts unwanted mail from coming into our inbox and directs them to the “junk” folder. The trash folder has the mails we delete. In any case, we want them to stay away. Clearly, inbox is an important space in the Internet system, and thus, it is natural that we constantly try to keep it clean.

As junk and trash, there is a lot of garbage in and around the human system as well. They need to be identified and discarded as soon as possible. If not done in time, they cause dissonance and chaos in our physical, mental and emotional space.

Slow accumulation

Identifying junk is not always easy though. Take physical clutter, for instance. It gets accumulated slowly and silently.

Helped by the modern consumer culture, it keeps piling up. Though large part of it may be useless, we don’t discard them. Lack of mindfulness, indecision, procrastination, laziness or sentimental attachments could be some excuses or reasons. As visual noise, they diminish our focus and productivity, and snatch our serenity. Preventing us from finding what we need, they distract us from what we want to do.

Yet, clutter is not all about physical possessions. It could be our emotional ties to a person or desire, to a time gone by or a worry of tomorrow.

As emotional baggage, it occupies our mental space as grudges, regrets, hurt and pain and constantly drains us.

Unless we are mindful, we may gather emotional noise through social media as well. Seduced by the possibility of unlimited friends in a virtual world, the obsession often assumes insane proportions. In the process, we also risk diluting our network of friends. Instead of nurturing the ties which enhance emotional well-being, we dissipate our vital resources of time, energy, and emotions in superficial connects, and invite anxiety and toxicity.

In this information age, bombardment of information could be yet another source of junk. Sure, we need information. But the consumption of information needs to help the process of “character building” and “man-making”, as Swami Vivekananda envisioned. “Education is not the amount of information that is put into brain and runs riot there, undigested, all your life.”

Blind to the trivial

The seduction of information blinds us from differentiating “triviality” from “value” in information.

Amid the undigested, undistilled sea of information, we get clueless about information that carry meaning and value.

It is then difficult to identify misinformation and disinformation, fake news and hate news, rumour and propaganda, and isolate or discard them.

Similar to how we keep our inbox clean, we need to keep our mind and heart also free of clutter and chaos, for the sake of health, happiness and peace.

rkrishnasinha@hotmail.com

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.