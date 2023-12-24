GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mind over body

Being in the ‘zone’ helps even when a situation seems utterly hopeless

December 24, 2023 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST

Ashok Warrier
Everything is in the mind.

Everything is in the mind. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

These days, one often hears of “manifesting” things and getting things to happen the way one wants them to be. I can relate to this.

A few years ago, I had gone to attend a conference in Abu Dhabi and to my horror, realised that my passport was stolen. Those days, Friday and Saturday were public holidays in the UAE. I realised I had lost my passport on a Thursday afternoon.

A new passport had to be made and the entry visa was to be stamped on the new passport by the UAE authorities. Time was short and the formalities were far too many.

My return flight to Delhi was on Saturday morning and I had to get back at any cost. Every single person I met or contacted told me that there was absolutely no way I could take my scheduled return flight. The Indian Mission gave me a new passport in good time and though I rushed to the UAE office handling the stamping, I was unsuccessful in getting my passport stamped. I was told that the stamping would require some prior procedures and that the earliest I could leave would be on Monday.

I had only then read about the power of “manifestation” and decided that the time had come to put it to “test”. I kept affirming and reaffirming to myself and also visualised taking my scheduled flight on Saturday.

When I reached the airport, I was clearly told that the stamping could not be done unless the office, where I had gone earlier on Thursday, authorised them to do so. Surprisingly I remember not being discouraged even then as I was in a kind of “zone” where I had convinced myself that I would be on that flight. I sought a meeting with the higher authorities at the airport and after some persuasion, managed to finally get the stamping done against all odds.

I boarded the flight which did not seem remotely possible till even a couple of hours before it took off.

ashokwarrier27@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.