Mind over body

December 24, 2023 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST

These days, one often hears of “manifesting” things and getting things to happen the way one wants them to be. I can relate to this.

A few years ago, I had gone to attend a conference in Abu Dhabi and to my horror, realised that my passport was stolen. Those days, Friday and Saturday were public holidays in the UAE. I realised I had lost my passport on a Thursday afternoon.

A new passport had to be made and the entry visa was to be stamped on the new passport by the UAE authorities. Time was short and the formalities were far too many.

My return flight to Delhi was on Saturday morning and I had to get back at any cost. Every single person I met or contacted told me that there was absolutely no way I could take my scheduled return flight. The Indian Mission gave me a new passport in good time and though I rushed to the UAE office handling the stamping, I was unsuccessful in getting my passport stamped. I was told that the stamping would require some prior procedures and that the earliest I could leave would be on Monday.

I had only then read about the power of “manifestation” and decided that the time had come to put it to “test”. I kept affirming and reaffirming to myself and also visualised taking my scheduled flight on Saturday.

When I reached the airport, I was clearly told that the stamping could not be done unless the office, where I had gone earlier on Thursday, authorised them to do so. Surprisingly I remember not being discouraged even then as I was in a kind of “zone” where I had convinced myself that I would be on that flight. I sought a meeting with the higher authorities at the airport and after some persuasion, managed to finally get the stamping done against all odds.

I boarded the flight which did not seem remotely possible till even a couple of hours before it took off.

