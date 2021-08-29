Memory matters

Forgetfulness only makes most of our lives interesting; otherwise, we will get stuck in a time warp

Though I am now a septuagenarian, I have to a great extent trained myself to use smartphones and Facebook. Many times, Facebook reminds me of what I have posted on the same date the previous year or before. I look at it with awe because it reminds me of what I was doing on the corresponding day of the previous year or before, though certain things I vaguely remember and some I don’t. Anyway, I never repost them on my wall, because I have a lot of confidence in my friends’ memory who regularly read my posts and it is unfair to feed them the same fodder again.

A decade ago, I used to have a dateless diary in which I noted down the important events or things I needed to recall. Later, it had been shrunk to a line in a big calendar or small desktop calendars which I preserve.

Now FB and smartphones do the job for me and stir my thoughts of the past. It is commendable.

My phone also reminds me where I was on a particular day one, two or three years before and show the snaps in slow motion for me to recall and reminisce. I then feel that those nice times have quickly gone and days keep flying.

I always feel proud about my memory power on many things; but, not all. Nowadays, it too fades and if someone reminds me of events, I recall them but certain instances I just cannot. Indeed, I look back a lot and keep writing on many of my past events and episodes.

I think forgetfulness, good or bad, only makes most of our lives interesting; otherwise, we will only get stuck in a time warp and be unable to enjoy or feel fresh.

Life events are like passing clouds; some move slowly, some fast. There were sunny and rainy days, breezy events and stormy periods. But, we have to move on.

