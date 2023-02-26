Meat in moderation

February 26, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST

The Irish company Strong Roots that promotes vegan foods, in collaboration with an Oxford University professor, recently developed a “meat bacon-scented patch” to help people eschew meat. The company claims that the patch, worn on the arm, releases on scratching the mouth-watering smell of bacon and tricks the palate and brain to believe one is eating meat while actually consuming vegetables. This is one more effort (of curbing meat consumption) that assumes that the best way of making plant-based foods acceptable to human palate is to make them taste like meat.

Global meat consumption continues to rise with each passing year, in spite of the realisation that it is unkind towards animals and damages human health as well as the planet. Efforts made to discourage meat consumption also have a long history and various vegetable preparations formulated to taste like meat were among the first to be used.

Soy-based tofu was invented during Han dynasty in China (around 200 BC), followed by countless other meat mimics, including tempeh, wheat gluten, protose and nuttose over the millennia. Despite the limited success accomplished, development of meat-mimics continues to remain the major approach of the recently mushrooming companies making fake meats, including the two U.S. based giants, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. The new-generation meat-mimics are prepared by characterisation of components that make “meat taste like meat”, search for similar ones in plants and include them in the formulations. Burger patties and other products introduced by the companies with much fanfare in fast food and other food markets seem to have made only a minor dent in the trillion-dollar global meat industry. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, plant-based meat may have seen its zenith and is already falling out of favour.

What may be needed in order to cut down meat consumption is shunning of the perception that meat alone is desirable to the human palate. Some lessons can be learnt in this regard from the Indian food habits. Over 75% of Indians claim to be non-vegetarians, yet meat consumption in the country remains among the lowest in the world. While meat consumption increases with growing income globally, India remains an outlier. According to the recent report of the American News publication Foreign Policy, average income of Indians rose by 66% between 2008 and 2017 but the intake of meat actually declined by 14.3%.

India’s uniqueness in having a rich vegetarian repertoire with multiple vegetable dishes popular also in meat-friendly cultures contribute at least in part to the low consumption of meats. Dal with tadka, baghare baigan and kari are among favourites, so are the fermented foods such as idlis, uttapams and dosas. Researchers at Cambridge University recently observed that a mere increase in the availability of vegetarian options in the university canteen markedly raised the number of those who opted for them. The study was published in one of the most prestigious journals, the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences, U.S. in 2019. Also, the practice of cooking meat and vegetables together (mostly with more vegetables and less meat) is highly successful in promoting vegetable consumption in the country.

What probably needed to restrict meat consumption is greater focus on the development of a variety of new palatable vegetarian cuisines. Being omnivorous, humans have taste buds that enable the consumption of both animal and plant-based foods. While human ancestors may have been eating meat of animals for millions of years and it may have contributed to the development of big brains, plants remained a significant fraction of human nutrition all along. Also, the view that the ancestors ate vegetables only when meat was unavailable is unsubstantiated.

msaleemuddin47@gmail.com