Matchmaking over the years

February 05, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST

The merits and demerits of an arranged marriage as against a love marriage have been the subject of never-ending debates in our country. As marriage is believed to be the coming together of two families, arranged marriages still hold sway. In the past, once a girl hit adolescence, parents would start frantically casting their net far and wide for a suitable groom, irrespective of her wish to study and even without her consent. Astrologers and brokers played key roles in finalising alliances.

The boy and his parents will come to the girl’s house for “seeing the girl”. Only the boy’s consent mattered. The host would offer the visitors snacks and sweets. The girl would be asked to gracefully walk into the drawing hall to serve them coffee. She should also sing to confirm she had a good voice.

Over the years, matchmaking has come a long way from personal negotiations to online contacts. In modern times, besides advertisements, we have marriage bureaus, intelligence agencies to check background details of a prospective groom or bride, online matrimonial and dating sites, and even meetings of prospective brides and bridegrooms organised by caste organisations. There are matrimonial apps to find right partners and provide safeguards against fraudulent cases and catfishing.

What may be called a semi-arranged marriage pattern has emerged now where parents help their child find a potential partner by introducing to him or her several candidates. Nowadays, a girl or a boy feels free to interact with a proposed match over the Internet. Women have a say in their marriage matters, thanks to the changing mores. They have achieved a relatively higher level of equality in marriage matters now than ever before, though there is yet a long way to go.

Love marriage which was more an exception than the rule in our country about six decades ago has gained ground now, thanks to more opportunities for a couple to meet and interact. Most of the couples settle down peacefully after successfully facing initial challenges. However, it is a matter of concern that some of these marriages end up in disputes due to differences in status, caste, religion or culture between the two families. A repulsive phenomenon is the violence a girl faces for saying ‘no’ to the boy she once loved. There is a need to educate men on the importance of consent through awareness campaigns and educational reforms.

