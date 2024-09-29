Marks mania

Since childhood, my teachers have been saying education breeds confidence. It is true.

But if confidence comes from education, then why is the suicide rate increasing among young students? Why are anxiety and depression constantly increasing among children? Why is fear ruling students’ minds?

Neither education nor students are to blame. It is the fault of society. We are giving more importance to marks than education. We often judge a girl or boy on the basis of marks. Even if the child has great talent, he or she will be judged only by marks.

Schoolteachers first ask the marks of the student before giving punishment. Parents yell at children until they fulfil their own wishes. The ability of a person is judged by marks, not knowledge. School students are not afraid of exams, they are afraid of the grades received after the exams.

The students are like animals in a circus locked up in cages. Gradually, their brains waste other creative urges and they think that scoring good grades is the only thing required in life. Without 90% or more marks, their lives are like a dustbin.

When they cannot score or achieve good grades, they fall into depression and anxiety, more so when parents pressure them for more marks.

Is this education? Is this the education that is to be initiated?

There can be many opinions, but for me, the answer is “no”. Education encourages the growth of character, discipline, creative thinking and many other good qualities. There is no relation between education and marks.

True education encourages the students to be strong and helps in decision making. The students who are well educated keep away from bad decisions, suicide and heinous acts.

