Marking the calendar

December 18, 2022 01:06 am | Updated December 17, 2022 02:38 pm IST

The very thought of calendars prompts me to reminisce about my schooldays. Our school curriculum was planned according to the Gregorian calendar (also referred to as the ‘English calendar’).

In the first month of school, I learnt to name the days of the week through a rhyme in Telugu. The rhyme said that Sunday was the first day of the week and Saturday the last. It came as a surprise to me when the same teacher who taught us the rhyme designated Sunday as the school holiday. I could not understand how the first day of the week (as per the rhyme) became the last day of the school week. Sunday still plays this confusing dual role.

Some Sundays are hot and sunny, some Sundays are cold and the sun may not be visible on some dark cloudy Sundays. The size, shape and the brightness of the moon vary from one Monday to another as in the case of any other weekday. Is there really any link between Sunday and the sun, and Monday and the moon? Further, it is a puzzle why the months in the English calendar with the names September, October, November and December, which respectively sound like and mean the seventh, eighth, ninth and the tenth months were placed in the ninth, tenth, eleventh and the twelfth positions in the calendar year.

As children, we were very curious about the dates of different festivals and celebrations of national importance when our schools were closed or classwork was cancelled.

It was a mystery to us as to why some festivals fell on fixed calendar dates, while others did not. We would pray that national holidays and festivals did not fall on Sundays.

Each of my friends bought a foot-long ruler to draw lines and measure their length when we were in the sixth grade. Many of us, upon observing the rulers, wondered why the 12 months in the English calendar had differing numbers of days when all the 12 inches, an English measure of length, were of equal width. Is it fathomable to think of a foot-long ruler with “inches” of varying width?

There is no such thing as a “long” or “short” inch on any measuring stick or tape. But February is the shortest of all months. What is the logic behind it? The 366th day of the leap year is accommodated, not at the end of the calendar year but, at the end of February as the 60th day of the year. Is it to console the dwarfish month or for any other reason?

It is common to see a portion of the seven-day week at the end of a month and the rest at the beginning of the next month of the same year or the following year. A small unit of time overlapping two large units in this manner appears very strange. Is it not possible to design a calendar with months containing the same number of weeks?

The calendar year numbers in the period before the birth of Christ are counted downwards with the passage of time, whereas those after are counted in ascending order. However, the months and the dates in both these periods run continuously in the same direction. Why is this confusing and complex scheme followed for chronology?

Telugu calendar years have 12 months normally and 13 months occasionally. Our History teacher told us that Mayan and Bahai calendar years have eighteen months and nineteen months respectively, and ancient Romans followed an eight-day week. Do the heavens fall if there are 11, 13 or some other number of months in a calendar year and six, eight or nine days in a week? Did God (Nature) ordain the Gregorian calendar to have a year with only 12 months and a week with only seven days? Most of my queries related to the English calendar still remain unanswered.

