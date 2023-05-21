Marina Beach: a paradise lost

May 21, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Marina Beach in Chennai is the second longest beach in the world. We can rightly feel proud of having such a long coastline.

Years ago, we the youngsters of the family went to the beach every evening with my father. As our house was close to the sea, it was almost a ritual for us to accompany him to the beach after returning from school and college. Those years, the sand was so clean and the younger lot used to play games, build sand castles and collect beautiful seashells.

My father, a retired professor, used to answer the questions we chose to ask him on any subject. I must say I learnt more listening to my father on the seashore than from my teachers, lecturers and professors in the stuffy classrooms.

We returned home refreshed. The sand was so clean that there was no fear of infection. The sea water was so clean that there was no fear when the waves lashed at our feet. A few boys brought from their homes murukku, chundal and pattani in boxes to sell and we bought them as they were young boys helping their mothers by bringing in tin boxes to sell their wares and take home the money from sale.

But now, the sand is so dirty and the sea polluted with the immersion of so many things, including plastics. Children are denied the pleasure of playing on the sand and washing their feet by the waves. I feel sorry to see them being unable to enjoy the sun and sand.

Nowadays, there are hundreds of food courts on the beach selling snacks to tempt the young. There are no bins to throw the waste. All items are thrown on the sand, a veritable ugly sight. This attracts the crows in large numbers and some visitors to the beach feed them. Feeding dogs is equally common. Monkeys also join at times.

Sitting, chatting and relaxing have become a thing of the past. So the food courts should be controlled and organised.

