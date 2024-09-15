Man-dog ties

In a bustling city, an unfortunate puppy found itself stranded on a terrace, taken from its mother and siblings by well-meaning but negligent students. This young dog, a symbol of innocence and joy, was adopted with good intentions but soon left to fend for itself under the harsh sun, her owners preoccupied with their studies and lives.

The puppy’s plight was a stark reminder of the often-overlooked responsibilities that come with pet ownership. Dogs are not mere sources of comfort for moments of anxiety; they are living beings with needs and emotions. The discrepancy between the ideal of adoption and the reality of neglect is glaring. Reflecting on this situation, I approached the students to understand their perspective. Asked why they adopted the puppy, they mentioned that it provided comfort during their moments of anxiety. While their intention was to find solace, it raised a critical question: so, when you don’t have stress, the dog is abandoned? When you have stress, you look for relief? What about the puppy’s standpoint? It was adopted so it could have a better life? Does seeking relief for oneself justify neglecting the well-being of a living being? From the puppy’s perspective, being removed from its family and left alone without companionship or adequate care was a significant emotional burden. Dogs, like humans, possess feelings and vulnerabilities, and young puppies, in particular, are highly sensitive to isolation and distress.

As days turned into weeks, the puppy began to sneak out of the building and wander the streets, searching for food and companionship. She soon became part of a group of stray dogs, forced to navigate the dangers of street life — constant threats of being chased away, lack of proper shelter, and irregular food sources. The streets are unforgiving, especially for a young, once-domesticated animal.

This shift highlights a broader issue: the adoption of pets as a temporary fix for personal emotional needs rather than a commitment to their long-term welfare. Pets are not mere commodities for transient comfort but living beings requiring consistent care and attention.

One evening, while enjoying street food near my home, I noticed the puppy standing in the crowd. Recognising me, it approached, and I shared some food with it. Then, one sad day, a pack of stray dogs, including the puppy, disappeared from the streets, never to be seen again.

There is a profound bond between humans and their canine companions. The puppy’s fate is a poignant reminder of our collective responsibility toward animals. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the human-animal bond should be built on respect and responsibility. This bond is broken when animals are neglected or abandoned.

Historically, the treatment of animals reflects broader societal values and ethical considerations. Ancient Indian texts such as the Mahabharata and teachings from Jainism and Buddhism emphasise non-violence (ahimsa) and compassion towards all living beings. The Mauryan Emperor Ashoka, in the 3rd century BC, advocated for the humane treatment of animals through his edicts, reflecting a societal commitment to compassion and ethical conduct. These teachings remind us that our actions toward animals should reflect our broader ethical and moral values.

This story serves as a critical reminder that adopting a pet should be a commitment to their well-being rather than a temporary solution to personal stress. In a country with rich traditions of compassion and non-violence, this tale calls for greater awareness and responsibility in how we treat animals. The regret felt over the fate of this puppy highlights the need for greater empathy and underscores that adopting a pet means committing to its lifelong welfare.

