Making your own garden

Working in a garden, one’s own, however small, is a joy, and to maintain it is indeed very refreshing! As a teenager, I had this refreshing phase of creativity during my final year at school in 1961 when I grew and nurtured my own small garden, about 20x15 feet, after fencing a part of open space of our ground-floor residence across the living room. I used a hand-operated water pump for irrigating this garden, after making long strips of the soil, separated by small mounds, with breaks in between them to direct the flow of water.

Growing onions was fun. First growing them indoors from seeds into tiny plants and transplanting them later into the garden soil. After a few weeks of tending to them, I could see big onion bulbs growing fast. Growing garlic was the easiest. I enjoyed harvesting onions, garlic and potatoes which grew underground. Thereafter, I tried my hand at vegetables like okra, radish, and gourd all growing into large plants, from tiny seeds. Mint leaves and coriander leaves, of course, grew on the surface of the soil, quick and fast. The only manure I used was dried cow-dung.

When I came home for a quick lunch during recess of my school, I would pull out a radish, fresh from my garden, wash it and eat it — so tender, and tasty. The whole exercise of maintaining my private garden proved to be a good relaxation in between the heavy load of my final-year school studies.

Eventually, I planned to grow a mulberry tree. I procured a tiny plant of it, just about four inches high and having just three or four leaves. But it was then the peak of hot summer and, therefore, the big challenge was that any amount of sprinkling of water on its roots and leaves was not enough to keep it from withering. To protect it from the hot sun, I built an impromptu shade about a foot high above the plant. It was essentially a thick sheet of cardboard, about 10x10 inch across, supported by four bamboo sticks stuck in the ground around this plant. It worked. With regular watering, it grew into a green plant, and soon into a small bush-size tree, when it was time for me to go about 120 km away to join college and live there in a hostel. A few months later, I came back on vacation to find that my mulberry plant had grown taller than me. It now did not need any watering manually, since it could draw enough of it through its roots, which were spreading around it.

Come next vacation, it had turned it into a full-size tree bearing mulberry fruits. After two more years, I shifted to Mumbai for my job. On my next trip home, a year later, I found it had become a huge mulberry tree, oversized for my small garden, with urgent pending requests from a neighbour to remove it as its roots were proliferating deep into the foundations of his house, across the compound walls. Alas! I had to get it cut and get its roots dug up to avoid any re-growth.

