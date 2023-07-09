Making the most of summer vacation

July 09, 2023 12:57 am | Updated July 08, 2023 02:53 pm IST

Unfortunately, seasonal vacations are losing the charm they enjoyed in our younger days.

As children, we used to go to our maternal grandmother’s house for 12 to 15 days during summer. No study, only play. Rarely did anyone have an air conditioner at that time. The power cuts were frequent then. As a result, we all used to sleep on the terrace under the starry nights, keeping an earthen pot of water to quench thirst.

The ice cream vendor was an important figure during summer. Early-morning park visits, Sunday picnics and Nani’s special brunch with siblings doubled our enjoyment. The days passed on so fast that we all siblings eagerly wait for the next summer once the vacation is over. We never wanted to return to the routine life full of rush and competition.

Now, when I see parents of younger children, I only find them demanding. Of course, that erstwhile fun is no more part of our lifestyle, and we had changed the meaning of everything to match the competition. Today, parents do not allow children to have fun and play during summer. They want the children to learn new things and activities and develop hobbies to help in making a career. They want their child to continue coaching and learn dance, computer, abacus or any other academic or sports activity so that their mind will have no room for idle things. With nuclear families, there is no one to share, cooperate, adjust and handle conflict. As a result, young children are forced to spend their vacations the way their parents want.

Unfortunately, we are packing their childhood in the closed box of competition, leaving very little space for them to do what they love actually. Childhood is bearing the brunt of our changed lifestyle. We are leaving our children into the clutches of competition. Parental aspirations should be respected, as it is for the good cause for the child at the end. But as parents, we must not burden them with our aspirations.

We can’t revive the erstwhile nostalgic vibes, but we can allow them to groom their hobbies and choices for that little time period. Remember that we too were once a child.

Bound them in discipline not in competition. Don’t be too possessive with your personal aspirations, by burdening your child to study all the time or to top the class every time. Let them learn the practical life by giving space to them like what we had in our nostalgic vacations.

wadhawandimple20@gmail.com

