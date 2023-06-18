Making a fulfilling detour

June 18, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

Recently, I visited a temple with my parents and grandparents. On the way back, my grandfather expressed a wish to visit his birthplace, which is on the way. It is a village called Ottanatham, near Vanchi Maniyachi, in Tirunelveli district. We decided to fulfil his wish.

My grandpa was on cloud nine. I was in the driving seat and sought the aid of Google Maps. During the trip, he described many things he did in his childhood. It is always great to listen to elders reminiscing about their past. When we crossed the Vanchi Maniyachi junction, he narrated the reason behind its name and how an audacious youngster, Vanchinathan, shot down the British Collector back then.

My grandfather was visiting his birthplace after seven-and-a-half decades. Once we reached the place, he quickly got out of the car and headed towards a thatched house. At the entrance of the house stood an elderly man, who was perplexed to see us. My grandfather told his name and his father’s occupation. The old man was further baffled. But after some time, he recollected my grandfather from his memory. He was the younger brother of my grandfather’s friend. They hugged tightly and started discussing many things. I was astonished that even after a long gap of 75 years, these young guys could remember each other.

The twinkle in their eyes and the moments there was stupendous to watch out for. My grandpa was extremely overwhelmed and we were gratified that we could satisfy his desire.

As we got back into the car, I sought the help of the map to get to the highways. The map showed a winding route. My grandpa could not digest this and started making fun of me and the map. He suggested that I rely on the words of elders and the villagers and not on technology. After failed arguments, I smiled at him and obliged to follow his suggestion.

Back home, my grandpa said, “Even if I die today, I could die peacefully.” My father was moved by his words and had tears in his eyes. The feeling you get when you satisfy the wishes of elders cannot be explained in words.

rishidevmahadevan@gmail.com