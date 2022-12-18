Making a beginning

December 18, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

I watched with interest as a man decorated his new shop for its inauguration later that day. There was an air of hope, expectation and joy laced with a little trepidation, on everyone’s faces. Where are the flowers? Are the lights working? Did you order the bouquet for the guest? Beginnings always spell excitement.

The first step of a marathon, the first day of the year, of marriage or in an old age home; a toddler’s first day in school — all these are beginnings which invariably evoke mixed feelings of excitement and apprehension of what the future may hold. A chick emerging from an egg or a butterfly from a pupa; the blossoming of a bud or a patient waking up from a coma — these are the miraculous beginnings of life itself.

“Let’s start at the very beginning, A very good place to start…” the unforgettable song from the Sound of Music, epitomises the thrill that everyone feels over beginnings. It’s the beginning of a new journey — a road less travelled, with unknown twists and turns. There is always an unfounded optimism — whether it’s a house-warming, a naming ceremony, a marriage being solemnised or an enterprise being launched. It’s a new dawn, a new promise and whatever the hiccups, an unacknowledged confidence that ultimately everything will be all right. Finally, we shall scale the peak we set out to conquer.

The lucky get beginnings of their own volition. The not-so-lucky start something because they have no choice. But begin you must because that’s the only way a living being can survive and thrive. As long as one can live, love, laugh and learn, one can last. As Todd Stocker says, “A sunrise is God’s way of saying, let’s start again.” Everyday is the first page of the first chapter of the book you are writing, where you are the hero and author of the script! Write your role carefully. Challenge your limits. The ultimate goal of life is to maximise the value of our existence between the beginning and the inevitable end. Well begun is half done.

People sometimes have a problem with making a beginning because beginnings require commitment — people have an inertia to take the plunge, a commitment phobia as it is called. Martin Luther King Jr. says, “Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step.” We must all take our baby steps. We must all learn to stumble and rise again. Every beginning is a learning or unlearning so as to learn again. Wendy Flynn tells us, “Allow yourself to be a beginner. No one starts off being excellent.”

A new broom, they say, sweeps clean. Don’t we all remember how we used to keep our books at the beginning of the term? Or how we cleaned the car when it was still new? A new possession, a new relationship or a new activity is generally treated with special care and attention. In the beginning we tend to see only what is good or gloss over what is ‘not so good.’ The good soon becomes a habit and the attention tends to veer towards what is not. When we meet someone frequently, we cease to ‘see’, notice, observe and appreciate, because they are there all the time. Things or people who are around us everyday lose out to the novelty of the occasional occurrence. It is necessary to remember at such times that we are not what we were yesterday. Neither is our family, our marriage, our business, job…nothing that concerns us, actually. We are dynamic beings, changing others and being changed by our experiences and relationships.

Every dawn is therefore the beginning of a new ‘persona’, fashioned by the events of the past. We should keep ourselves and our lives alive by treating each day as a new beginning. It need not necessarily be the occurrence of a milestone event. The beginning itself becomes the milestone event, for instance when a person turns a new leaf, when business fortunes change, when a setback marks the beginning of something good — a blessing in disguise, a new chapter or a new innings. As Mary Shelley said, “The beginning is always today.”

To quote Seneca, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Just as the sun or moon must rise and set and waves must ebb and flow, everything on earth must begin to end. That is the difficult and unavoidable truth we must all face. Jonathan Lockwood Huie told us that we should celebrate endings because they precede new beginnings. And just as a runner passes on the baton in the relay race, so must we pass on the mantle for a new beginning, a new hope, a new dream on a new horizon.

