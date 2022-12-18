Magic of movies

December 18, 2022 01:13 am | Updated December 17, 2022 06:47 pm IST

National Cinema Day, which was celebrated recently, saw an overwhelming response. The discounted ticket price attracted heavy footfall in multiplex screens across the country. Multiplexes came to India somewhere in 1997. The ticket price was prohibitive for some, but acceptable for those who could afford and cared for the luxurious ambience. The cost kept rising.

When there is no celebration like Cinema Day, a common man with limited financial resources would find it tough to venture into these theatres. To add to the woe of exorbitant ticket cost is the price of popcorn and the humble samosa. Serving the taste buds with aesthetic pleasure of viewing the picture cuts a deep hole in pockets. If all sections of society cannot sit and watch movies together in multiplexes , it can only be said that cinema going is on the wane. Binge viewing on the mobile screens or other gadgets has taken over and this cannot replace the joy of viewing in theatres.

I am nostalgic about the days when watching movies in single screen theatres was a national pastime for one and all. I recall with remarkable fidelity, the divinity in viewing movies in a hall filled with a crowd of all hues, clapping and whistling at good-humored scenes. When the scenes were glum, the hall fell into a melancholic silence.

Such were the captivating acts of the thespians on the screen. The audience was vocal, identifying itself intimately with the star.

The movies of yesteryear were entertainingly formulated. The operators in the formula were the hero, the heroine , the villain, the comedian and the host of extras. Mellifluous songs founded on high-quality lyrics added to the charm. The movies not only entertained but taught to be chivalrous like the hero, shun the evil acts of the villain and be humorous like the comedian to mitigate the agonies of life.

In my younger days, I with siblings were accompanied to the movie by my parents. After coming of age I learnt the art of going to the theatre, buying tickets and seating myself exactly where ushered. My father allowed me a few movies a month if his wallet permitted. But, if my demand exceeded his supply muscle, I received sage advice that too many movies could ruin my character and spoil the academics. If I had some money to spare from my pocket expense, I needed no money and permission from my parents. After returning home from secret viewing, made excuses and if detected, did not mind some thrashing. It was not a heavy price to pay for watching a movie. Fortunately, the movies did not get better of me.

I do not contribute much to the box office collection now. Unless pestered too much by someone , I do not go to the multiplexes. The reason being I do not think much about the current productions. Too much violence and bloodletting makes me nauseated. Movies have come to our drawing rooms and are available on the smartphones. That suffices my needs.

Movies have immense soft power. They can greatly influence one’s ideas and opinions. The movie makers can make a large chunk of populace toe their line of thinking and feed the minds with distorted facts of history. Such trends are dangerous. Movies, I feel should be produced to entertain and not to provide education on history, science etc. Let education be left to the educators in the know of the subject. Entertainment with some simple message for the good of society should be the buzzword.

I have wondered if one screen in multiplexes could be earmarked exclusively for classics. This idea of exclusivity was laughed at as an absurd business thinking. But, everything in life is not commerce.

