Magic of moonrise

Whenever we visit a beautiful place, watching the sunrise or sunset is often on our agenda. Every prominent hill station has at least one sunrise or sunset point of repute. However, in our quest for the perfect sunrise, there’s another natural wonder that we completely forget about — the moonrise.

While on a recent Himalayan trek, our team made the same mistake. All through the trek, we focused on timing our arrival on the summit to match that of the sunrise. Nevertheless, when I later looked back on the trek, I realised there was one moment that touched me even more than the sunrise — it was a brush with moonrise.

On the first day of the trek, as twilight turned into night, I was excited to see what magic the sky would unveil. Armed with a mobile application which helped locate the stars, I turned a keen observer. Venus was the first to greet us and Jupiter soon followed. As the night turned darker, the brilliance of the stars got more enthralling. There was one body conspicuous by its absence though — the moon. The application showed the moon had begun its ascent; it just hadn’t risen above the mountains that towered around us.

Thus began the wait for the moon. Minutes felt like hours as we tracked the rise of the moon. As we bided our time, the surreal landscape began to grow on us. We were camping on an alpine meadow, the only source of light being our headtorches. The mighty Himalayas surrounded us, their snow-covered crests standing out in the dark. A mountain stream gurgled nearby; its sound pure and relaxing. And then it happened.

In one sweeping move, our meadow was bathed in a white, ethereal glow. In front of us, the moon peaked out of the mountains and continued its ascent, striding majestically above the jagged peaks in a matter of minutes. One would think our first reaction would be to jump with joy. However, we all stood enchanted, unable to summon words.

The moon is accorded spiritual connotations. Its cycle of waxing and waning is associated with transformation and rebirth. As we sat hypnotised, we could experience this power of the moon firsthand. The beauty wasn’t merely superficial; it touched something deep within us, as if conversing with our soul. Once the moon was well above the peaks, we began to stir from our near-trance states. Something had changed within us. We were at peace, yet energised to take action, to transform ourselves into better beings.

Like most marvels of nature, the true beauty of the moonrise has disappeared from our polluted cities. It is said that the best things in life are free. And yet, to experience the surreal power of the moonrise, one needs to pay the price of heading far from the cities, into the lap of nature. It is a price I would gladly pay, over and over again!

