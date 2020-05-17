Loving the corona pause

This may sound bizarre, but it’s logical to expect that a whole lot of people have begun to love the novel coronavirus. Let me take a bottom-up approach, beginning with children. They have not just one or two but three reasons to thank the virus: no school and homework, and an opportunity to play with their parents locked down at home.

With maids not turning up, the mindset of generations of men that they are not supposed to do any household work has changed. Now many of them have been compelled to learn the skills of washing utensils and sweeping and mopping the floor. Rumours are afloat that many woman are contemplating doing away with the service of maids even after the lifting of the lockdown.

At the organisational level, CEOs are thrilled to have spotted huge cost savings from asking employees to work from home — less travel, reduced staff, and savings in office space and expenses.

Astrologers seem to be in great demand in TV shows and periodicals, as they seem to have formulated the horoscope of the virus and are hence able to predict the exact exit dates. Spiritual gurus seem to have far more followers now than ever before since people begin to grasp what they have been advising all along — seek happiness within and no need to step out.

Statisticians never had it so good as they are busy with bar charts, tables and graphs of many shapes, updated on hourly basis.

TV channels, of course, should be the biggest gainers, as locked-down viewers have become captive audiences.

