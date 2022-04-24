Loving summer

Unlike the monsoon and winter, the season does not frighten us with a plethora of diseases

As a country lying on the Equator, Indian summers are long and hot. Summer is almost here and the Sun God has started flexing his muscles. Come on folks, get ready to face yet another summer.

Is summer a season to be feared and hated? I am a proud heliophile and I do not think so. If there are certain reasons to be wary of summer, there are plenty of reasons to love and enjoy it.

The common complaint during summer is the heat, sweat and sultriness. Generally, a country should have forest cover on at least one-third of its total land mass. As regards India, the available government data show India’s forest cover as on 2017 as 21.54%, much lower than the minimum level of 33%. The United Nation Food and Agricultural Organization’s Global Forest Resources Assessment 2020 puts world’s forest cover at 31% (Wikipedia), which again is less than the minimum level. The politicians and administrators around the world are bent on destroying forests and converting them into factories or highways. There appears to be no sense of responsibility to save, preserve and create more green cover.

Global warming is only due to man’s avarice to increase industrial production. Even air conditioners contribute to a rise in atmospheric temperature. Now, almost every house has one or two air conditioners. Instead of relying on trees, we are relying on air conditioners to keep us cool. Thus, having destroyed forest wealth, and being contributors of global warming, do we, humans, have any right to complain about excess heat and put the blame on the sun?

If a town or city is properly planned and its green cover is proportionate to the population and landscape, even if the monsoon deceives, still we can escape from the harsh heat. However, promoting greenery in towns and cities remains only on paper.

Unlike the monsoon and winter, summer does not frighten us with a plethora of diseases. Usually, the two major health issues during summer are sunstroke and dehydration. However, both these problems could be overcome by taking proper precautions: wearing cotton clothes and taking plenty of fluids. By fluids, I do not mean carbonated drinks. Plain water is sufficient.

While we have to think twice before we travel during monsoon, summer, on the other hand, has never disturbed or threatened our travel plans. During the monsoon, our roads are waterlogged, which often leads to traffic jam and even causes accidents. During winter, it is fog and smog; whereas, in summer, there are no such problems. Mirage appears during the middle of the day, but it is nature’s beauty to be chased and enjoyed.

The common complaint during summer is the less mileage that vehicles give. But given the fuel price today, using bicycle for shorter distances is good for health and environment.

While the monsoon and winter darken the planet, summer spreads light. (Indeed, the English language celebrates sun and light, associating it with positivity — ‘warm welcome’ versus ‘cold reception’.) Summer keeps us active and never us forces to remain confined to a place. The days are long with plenty of time to plan your day. Summer is usually the time to enjoy life by going on long vacations.

As John Donne observed, sun is old but he is a busy fellow. Let us emulate th sun and learn to be active and hardworking in our life.

Let’s us not forget to leave a bowl of water for animals and birds to quench their thirst. Other species too have a right to enjoy the summer.

Love summer.

