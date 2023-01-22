Love thy neighbours

January 22, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

IIn the course of a polite conversation at a party, I asked a woman, “So where do you live?” Rolling her eyes in disbelief, she said, “Doctor, I live in the building next to yours and see you leaving for work every day!” Caught on the wrong foot, I tried to control the damage and said, “Of course. I meant to ask where your husband works.” That happened 40 years ago when I used to be always preoccupied and overworked. The passing years have taught me time and again the importance of knowing the neighbours. In times of crisis, they are the first ones to step in.

Recently, a patient told me how his neighbour had saved him from a near-death situation. The man had a heart attack and collapsed at home. Hearing his wife shouting for help, the neighbour, a schoolteacher, took stock of the situation and revived the patient by chest compressions. The patient reached the hospital alive and responded well to treatment.

Another woman in her late sixties, living by herself in my apartment complex, had a similar experience. After her morning yoga, she was pacing in her drawing room to achieve her daily target of steps. She slipped on a door mat and fell a few feet from the front door. The excruciating pain in her right thigh made her suspect the worst — a fracture. She was alone, her mobile was in the bedroom and the front door was locked from the inside. Her shouts could not be heard by anyone on the same floor. Gathering all her strength, she inched towards the door and managed to stand on the normal leg to unlatch it. On hearing her cry, we the neighbours rushed in. We got her on to a wheelchair, arranged an ambulance and one person accompanied her to help with hospital admission. She underwent surgery to fix the bone and was back home in four days. Meanwhile, her relatives arrived from another city and looked after her during the next two weeks of bed rest.

Falling sick while being alone is a frightening situation. Under such circumstances, the first person who attends to the victim will have a huge effect on survival. Often, the first responder is a family member, a neighbour or a domestic help who is ill-equipped to do the right thing in the right way. Standard operating procedures for emergencies are taught to hospital staff and ambulance drivers. But heart attacks, strokes and falls lack the courtesy to occur only near hospitals. They just strike anyone and anywhere leaving the first responder clueless.

As part of safety protocols, mock drills are conducted in institutions and industries but never even discussed at home. My mother, in all her wisdom, used to say the mere utterance of the word “fire” will not scald the tongue. Similarly, the mention of heart attack or fall will not cause these problems. But being prepared for such possibilities will help in better handling.

Without pessimism or paranoia, we have shared a spare house key and relevant phone numbers with our neighbours. We check if the mats at home are slippery and decided not to lock our bathroom door from inside.

Many senior citizen homes promise safety systems that “take care of everything”. Such measures need to be in place for those who live in their own houses as well. Most emergencies can now be treated effectively. But the biggest impediment is late arrival and inaction during the first hour of the crisis. Ideally everyone should learn basic first aid and be an effective first responder. That might take a while to happen. In the meanwhile, “love thy neighbour” is a good dictum to follow.

vijayacardio@gmail.com