Lost souls

Kitta, in his mid-twenties, was a reserved man. He was a “man Friday” for us and a few others in the neighbourhood. He also worked as part-time gardener in one of the nearby factories.

Kitta loved feeding stray dogs. Whenever he came to our area, a pack of dogs would trail him, much to our amusement. A staunch lover of dogs, he never had any fear of being bitten. The way he took pride in feeding the crumbs or food that he would carry in his bag, pouring all his love and affection at the dogs, as he marched with the pack, was indeed a sight to behold.

Whining and moaning of dogs would herald his arrival. Some elderly walkers would grumble, for they were worried about being bitten, especially if rabid ones had strayed into the pack.

At times, the loud barks of dogs fighting among themselves while he tended to our garden was something that annoyed even dog lovers.

One day, we the employers of Kitta were served notice by the president of the welfare association of our colony about the stray dog menace and the possible measures to contain it. My neighbours and I could not take exception to it, for the issue had gone beyond our control. We decided to “do the talking” without hurting Kitta.

A week later, the sudden lockdown that was declared for a month made the matter die down naturally. We did not dare call him after the lockdown too, thanks to COVID-19 that was still looming large. No doubt, we missed Kitta, but we were helpless.

When life slowly settled down to a new normal, I asked our maid to bring Kitta. Next morning, she came home with a crestfallen face.

Sudden departure

Kitta had died from COVID-19 complications and was cremated in isolation.

It appeared from her narrative that nobody knew about how he managed all by himself in hospital or at home. It was only when his father came to the factory to collect his wages did others learn about his passing.

A few weeks ago, in the middle of the night, I was woken up to the whining and moaning of dogs. Legend has it that dogs whine and moan when noble souls depart. Maybe, that was the time Kitta left for the heavenly abode.

Whenever I walk around my home garden, I see Kitta in every plant that I tend to and water. Long live Kitta and his tribe.

