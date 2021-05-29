Locked up together 24x7

29 May 2021 21:29 IST

A successful marriage learns to gradually overlook the ego and hear the heart in the journey. It’s very difficult yet it can be achieved. The focus should be on the journey, not the destination.

It’s a mutual decision to give and receive unconditional love and care regardless of the situation we are in. Your happiness will grow when you try to understand and accept your partner. I recall my mother’s advice that my job was only to give unconditional love and care, and things will fall in place.

Do not take each other for granted. Me time also seems to overlap into we time. With COVID-19, some have seen much deeper connection and some have just lost it as they can’t be together locked up 24x7.

Understand that being loyal to one lifelong has its own charm and satisfaction. It’s a choice and once you make it, you own it with joy and pride. Loyalties are on the rise as the second wave has made people more aware of the need for it.

Some things, both may not enjoy doing (say cleaning the toilet), but it’s a must to take turns rather than just say thanks for letting the burden be on one. When we are at home almost permanently, this becomes very important.

Give space and move out of the command and control zone — live and let live. She may love movies, I may not. I can keep out without making a face. She can decide which movie. I can decide the show timings and dinner venue.

Dual career and live-in couples need to give space to each other so that one need not sacrifice a career.

It’s the small pleasures regularly that are very important to enjoy daily — spending quality time together even if it’s in silence but without any gadgets. In this time, do not water the wrong weeds; rather water the saplings of common joy.

If you are leaving the decision to your partner, don’t find fault with it and accept it gracefully.

Be kind towards each other and avoid bringing up the past too much, rather act with compassion, love and gratitude for a better future of both as one.

www.naveenkhajanchi.com