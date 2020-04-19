Lockdown and the millennial mother

Millennial mothers looked at the lockdown as an opportunity to spend quality time with their children. But now, they have to manage work from home and do household chores without any help around. It’s a challenge to these women who pride themselves as independent, multi-tasking managers of home and office.

When mother is home, a whole world of opportunity opens up for children — favourite dishes on the table, help in art, craft and studies, learning new skills, and reading stories and watching movies together. But with the lockdown, she is on a roller coaster trying to balance work and home.

Millennial mothers are said to be supermoms who can delegate work at the right time to the right people. They do not feel guilty for not cooking for family or being with their children all day. They can transform home and work with equal efficiency.

Mothers born during the 1980s and 1990s have seen the highest transitions in their life from the changes in social structures to technological upgrade and economic uplift. These women have seen the world and want to show its opportunities to their children. They give a multidisciplinary and global exposure to their children.

But during the lockdown, the creativity and excellence of these women are under challenge. They are not getting much appreciation for household work that they are used to, even when they have to manage office. All these ups and downs have created a piquant situation for the millennial women.

Work, studies, hobbies, shopping, entertainment all have boiled down to the computer or mobile phone. The world has shrunk to the house, children and family. It’s a wonderful time to stay home away from pollution and traffic, but the recession, future targets and work from home create stress.

It’s a mixed feeling of peace, happiness, stress and depression. I hope the world goes back to normal soon and life starts once again with the same rush and excitement.

