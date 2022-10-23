Living with lizards

They are the original inhabitants and deserve their due share

The lizards on my walls and I seem to be stuck in a pendulum motion, to-ing and fro-ing between short stalemates and long wars of chappals hurling back and forth. The fight for space seems endless. After all, we all crave places we can call our own, made just for us to fall back into.

My lizards and I do not talk much, but we both know that we are fighting for the last inches left to fight for in this urbanised maze called Gurgaon, where houses rise from empty plots like earth spewing a concrete venom. However, over these past many months of warring, invading and plundering, we both have begun to find common ground too, like a friendly bridge we meet on now and then, addressing each other’s concerns like diplomats of our communities when no one seems to be giving proper attention to both of us. So, by the virtue of our little acts of diplomacy, we have cherished a friendship, which is based on mutual understanding, but is, I must say ever so transient. Why have we become like this? There are two reasons I can think of.

Firstly, ideally speaking, they are the original inhabitants and deserve their due to live on this land. Calm down your horses. My lizards don’t demand a penthouse of sorts in your posh areas, or a plot in your many ‘phases’ sprawling its tentacles on the land which is rightfully theirs. Neither are they demanding any reparations or compensation for wiping out their habitat, their food sources and a major part of their species. What they want is just one thing. They say that since human beings have chopped off their trees and filled their wetlands with concrete and stones, it becomes all the more incumbent upon the human species to grant them some space in what is rightfully theirs so they can live and procreate. Just some of it would do. They are so humble that even a few inches of space on our ceilings is enough to tape their plump bodies to, perform their acts of coitus and catch their share of food which is anyway available in abundance — hello, dear mosquitoes!

Secondly, since we both know that neither of us can afford a penthouse of our own — thanks to rising property rates and the curse of Adam Smith’s invisible hand on our cost of living — we have become frenemies who understand each other’s predicaments in this dog-eat-dog world. Speaking of dogs, we also have common fears. Dogs hate lizards and I too am afraid of street dogs and their rabid mouths, their teeth like venomous swords. So, over the years, lizards and I seem to have found common ground, fighting in one moment and signing our peace treaties the next. Perhaps, we need each other like never before.

We also have a deal. One day, a lizard told me, “Sachin, you give me some space and I will give you a mosquito-free house.”

To which I could have scarcely refused. “Deal, My Lord,” I said.

