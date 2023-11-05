November 05, 2023 02:47 am | Updated November 01, 2023 02:47 am IST

One of the ways of describing a traveller is someone who sets off from her comfort zone called home and travels to another route, to a new destination for a purpose — whether it’s for work, making a living, pursuing a cause or simply experiencing the newness of a place. As a traveller, one also leaves behind the persistent concerns about belongings and everyday affairs back home. We shrug off the baggage of petty disputes, relational tiffs and rancour as there is no room for undue pain and distress in our mental and emotional space for our energy needs to be redirected for the challenges of the journey.

Going by that, it isn’t difficult to imagine that living like a traveller can usher in peace, sanity and content in our quotidian lives. Just like a traveller, if we internalised the fact that the world is our temporary abode, and we are here to live purposefully and make an impact, on our and others’ lives, then we would constantly go with the flow. We would not stagnate for too long at one point from a heartbreak or loss of a loved one. Or get too enchanted by the pleasures and comforts such as our air-conditioned houses and cars, voice-automated home appliances or a big Indian wedding feast. Instead, we would be absorbing, experiencing and appreciating the beauty of the mighty Himalayas and the turquoise Cocoa beach, but not get carried away by it. One’s attention would instead shift to learning lessons from setbacks such as a rejection and preparing for a better future with that knowledge, rather than brooding indefinitely over it.

Living life like a traveller would mean not getting drowned in anxiety of clearing a certain job entrance or getting promotion in the career ladder, as one knows life’s journey is short, and one needs to keep moving despite hurdles until the last destination. With the mindset of a traveller, one would just focus on the essentials such as safety, connectivity and education needed to give one protection, guidance and direction. We would certainly not be obsessed about status and lose interest in showing off our wealth to people as much. A traveller mindset brings us to understand the temporariness of value and pleasure derived from material possessions, and the truth of losing it anytime. And thus detaching emotions from material things. Most important, being like a traveller would mean avoiding excesses.

Just as a traveller realises the oneness of creation, the heterogeneity and uniqueness of places, people and culture, seeing life through this mindset, we would accept diversity and like people for who they are. The traveller mindset frees us of our excessive prejudices and judgments, as we come to terms with the fleeting nature and futility of life. A traveller would acknowledge the uncertainty of life and death and would want to make amends for mistakes, let go of disagreements and perhaps even forgive enemies. With an unknown and limited lifespan, who would prefer holding grudges, jealousy against their loved ones and wasting time on unproductive pursuits? And that’s living life like a true traveller in this world, who is not meant to focus too much on what people say and think about him or her, but do what one can in the world to bring about positive changes.

