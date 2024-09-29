GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live life to the fullest at any age
Premium

Birthdays are not just a celebration of the years gone by, but a reminder to live fully, no matter what age one is

Published - September 29, 2024 02:32 am IST

Prajwal K. Rajesh

Birthdays come every year, and my family gathers to celebrate them. But some birthdays mark milestones, signifying the transition from one phase to another.

Recently, my family and I celebrated my mother’s 50th birthday, and a few months ago, I turned 25. My mother had just reached double my age. At the dinner party, one of my relatives gave me a piece of advice: after someone turns 50, you start counting their age backwards. I guess that’s true — life does have a reverse gear, and it typically kicks in around 50.

While there’s a popular notion that age is just a number, my mom’s milestone really got me thinking. What do these milestones mean, and how do they shape our approach to life? Initially, I was scared, wondering how I should prepare for the coming years — comparing medical insurances, looking at health plans, and more. But as I watched my mother embrace this new chapter, it became clear that these milestones aren’t just about age — they’re about attitude.

Life may have slowed down for her, but she welcomed it with a willingness, rekindling her passion for gardening and finding new ways to enjoy life, unthreatened by the fact that she was getting older. For me, it was a reminder that her 50th birthday was not just a celebration of the years gone by, but a reminder to live fully, no matter what age we are. Perhaps, when I reach that milestone, I will start counting backwards too — not in fear of getting older, but in a renewed appreciation for every moment I have left to live.

This experience left me believing that age is truly just a number; your attitude in life is what really matters.

prajwal9699@gmail.com

