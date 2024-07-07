GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Limits of liberty in relations
Premium

How much freedom one can give to others in life?

Published - July 07, 2024 02:34 am IST

G. Swaminathan

Probably it is a million-dollar question. No one knows the correct answer to this. We enjoy freedom with, and also give freedom to, different people in our lives at different stages.

When young and at school age, parents are given more authority to control, follow, and censure if the child makes mistakes and reward and appreciate for good deeds. Here also mostly I found a mother scores over the father, be it a boy or girl. In my life, I have seen a couple of friends when young will not talk directly to their fathers. Strange!

During college days, we start having our personal life and personal preferences among friends. We consider certain friends close and some we try to keep at an arms length or more. It depends on the individual. However, even this closeness never lasts long. With professions separating us, certain friendships slowly fade away. Yet we try to catch up with the old bonhomie when we meet certain friends. Here too some become alienated with time. They become strangers to us and vice versa. But the closeness and freedom to talk about whatever one feels are restricted. Certain friends take us for granted or we allow them to take the liberty to comment whatever they want. In certain cases, even if we don’t like that, just brush them aside to maintain the friendship.

I have come across certain people in my own family or friends who tried to take undue advantage since I have given them more freedom to talk about what they like. At some point, we should put our foot down and make them realise their folly in crossing the limits. If we don’t do it out of courtesy at one or many points, we will be at the receiving end. At that stage, it is not wise to keep quiet. We must show them their place and just quit.

gswaminathan19@gmail.com

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.