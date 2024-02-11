February 11, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST

In a bustling market scene, envision a middle-aged man suddenly collapsing due to a heart attack, leaving the surrounding crowd in shock. While onlookers suggest administering CPR, the harsh reality is that no one in the vicinity really knows this life-saving technique.

The knowledge of basic first aid is present, but the practical application is lacking, highlighting a critical gap in our education system.

According to the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a staggering 32,457 individuals succumbed to heart attacks in 2022, marking a significant increase from the 28,413 deaths recorded the previous year. Accidental deaths are on the rise in India, with snakebites alone claiming 45,000–50,000 lives annually, as reported by the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI). With such alarming statistics, the question arises: isn’t it time to incorporate life-saving lessons into the school curriculum?

The argument is not to undermine traditional subjects like mathematics, science, or humanities but to emphasise that education should extend beyond theoretical knowledge. What purpose does education serve if it fails to equip individuals with the skills to save lives in critical situations? Introducing emergency first aid lessons in schools, covering topics such as first aid for snakebites, identifying strokes, and performing CPR, can play a pivotal role in reducing the number of accidental deaths. While it might not save everyone, providing students with these essential skills could certainly save a significant number of lives. The regret of witnessing someone perish due to our ignorance could be avoided with a well-rounded education that includes life-saving techniques.

Caring society

Basic first aid knowledge can empower students to take immediate action in emergencies, potentially saving lives before professional help arrives. Accidents and medical emergencies can happen anywhere, and having a population knowledgeable in first aid turns bystanders into potential lifesavers. It creates a community where people are not just passive observers but active participants in ensuring each other’s well-being. Including first aid in the curriculum instills a culture of preparedness and responsibility.

Students grow up with the mindset that they have the skills to respond effectively in emergencies, fostering a more resilient and caring society. In many situations, immediate professional medical help may not be readily available. Equipping students with first aid skills reduces dependence on healthcare professionals in the crucial moments after an incident, allowing for more effective and timely responses. The call for a comprehensive and practical education system resonates with the pressing demands of our time.

The integration of life-saving courses into the curriculum is an essential step toward empowering the younger generation. Education should not only focus on academic proficiency but also equip students to navigate real-life emergencies and challenges. By prioritising education that encompasses life-saving skills, we instill in our students the confidence and capability to respond effectively to unforeseen circumstances. It’s a proactive approach that goes beyond the traditional classroom setting, preparing them for the unpredictable nature of the world around them. In this era of dynamic change, the true measure of education’s success lies in its ability to save lives and foster resilience. It’s time to embrace an educational paradigm that not only imparts knowledge but also cultivates the life skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving society.

tharsnitheivalakshmi@gmail.com

