Life of beggars

March 12, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

Recently, I read Katherine Mansfield’s famous short story A Cup of Tea. One wintry and rainy evening, Rosemary Fell, the protagonist of the story, is accosted by a mendicant girl with her stammering voice, “M-Madam, would you let me have the price of a cup of tea?” The fragile girl drenched in the rain and devastated in cold weather seems to Rosemary amazingly well read, a character out of a novel by Dostoevsky. Rosemary decides to share her good fortune with Miss Smith, the girl whom she picks up from the pavement. But Rosemary’s sense of altruism converts to condescension and envy when her husband Phillip reminds her of the stranger’s astonishing prettiness. Rosemary sends her away giving three pound notes with contempt to fight shy of unnecessary ordeals.

Actually, to most of us, beggar in the real sense of the term is nothing but an unwanted trouble and disturbance. We fancy being sympathetic and kind to shabby beggars while reading well-written novels, articles and essays in books, glossy magazines, tabloids. We accuse government’s bad policies and prescribe different solutions. But we feel pestered by mendicant children on railway platforms, at bus stands or on the streets and pavements in public places.

When you are engrossed in gossiping with your friends in a train compartment or you are in a reverie sitting by the window of the compartment, the presence of an obstinate beggar in the form of a naked boy or a dishevelled, emaciated girl with entangled hair begging may spoil your moments of joy and elation. Then your first effort is to dispose of the unwanted vexation either by tossing a coin of the smallest denomination, if available, or with a wolfish snarl.

A beggar may be fortunate enough if there is a couple engrossed in intimate conversation. The appearance of a beggar in that moment may give a lover an extra opportunity to show off his magnanimity before his fiancé by giving alms with a coin or a note of a little bigger denomination.

Some beggars are well aware of their job of indignity. The little children very often are found sweeping the train compartments with short brooms or picking waste materials necessarily or unnecessarily to make their labours dignified. Some of them try to entertain the passengers in running trains and buses singing songs or strumming musical instruments without melody. Disability is another way of begging. Many able-bodied beggars are even found feigning to be disabled only to evoke pity of the alms givers.

Some poor people think that it is better to beg than to start a business with a little capital. One requires money as capital to start a business only to be liquidated or converted into a beggar, if the business fails. Besides, a business involves extra tension and anxiety of impending loss. On the other hand, begging can do without discipline, punctuality and regularity and above all ill-treatment of the office boss.

A beggar can lead a carefree life. Once a study conducted on the footpath dwellers of Kolkata revealed that a large number of footpath dwellers preferred a mendicant life to a so-called secure one. In fact, they detest servitude so much that they even want to embrace stringent poverty and insecurity.

It is found that some beggars in the same begging spots have capacity enough to collect much more alms than their mendicant counterparts. I came across a young man with stout health, who used to earn enough by begging to run his family of five comfortably. The modus operandi that he applied was quite novel. He wears a loin cloth and goes around in bare feet, feigning that one of his parents, though both were alive, had passed away. He displays a few 10, 20 and 50 rupee notes, and seeks help from people to perform the last rites of his dead parent. This sentimental appeal helped him to collect more money than an ordinary beggar who is generally satisfied with a coin of a smaller denomination. He maintained a diary to avoid revisiting the same town or the village in a short gap, lest people should pick up his trick.

In almost all religions, begging has been glorified and dignified. Lord Siva is an eternal beggar. Beggars are considered the incarnation of Narayana, one of the Trinity of the Hinduism. Besides, Sramanas in Buddhism, Fakirs in Islam, and friars in Christianity are all regarded with deep respect in religious scriptures.

