Life in the times of AI

The rise of artificial intelligence has transformed every aspect of our lives and has even challenged our understanding of the mind, brain, and consciousness. From the moment we wake up until we retire for the day, we encounter various AI tools that cater to our day-to-day requirements. From virtual assistants such as Siri and Alexa aiding daily tasks to recommendation algorithms on Netflix, personalised product suggestions on Amazon, predictive text on smartphones, navigation with Google Maps, fitness monitoring, fraud detection in banking, drone-assisted agriculture, personalised education platforms and chatbots such as ChatGPT, AI permeates every aspect of our lives, raising the fundamental question: “Are we propelling machines to mimic human beings, or are we transforming humans into machines governed by AI?”

It refers to the transformative process where machines, traditionally governed by programmed instructions, evolve to acquire artificial intelligence capabilities, leveraging machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing to process vast amounts of data, recognise patterns, self-learning and make autonomous decisions, thus behaving more like human beings.

In the age of AI, machines embedded with electronic sensors now possess super senses mirroring the perceptual abilities of humans such as sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch, granting them the ability to perceive and understand their surroundings akin to humans’ indispensable sensory capabilities. These sensors, ranging from infrared for dark environments to medical sensors monitoring health, not only mimic but enable them to acquire the abilities exceeding the traditional human senses, enabling machines to navigate and interact with the world more effectively than humans.

Furthermore, neural networks, a foundational concept of AI, inspired by the complex structure and function of the human brain, imitate the brain’s interconnected neurons that communicate via chemical and electrical signals.

Recent breakthroughs from MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit, University of Cambridge, depicted that researchers have successfully created an artificial system of neural networks that not only simulates but also behaves like human brain. The research also discovered something really fascinating: the neural network figured out how to use less energy but still do its job effectively, just like how humans have learned over thousands of years to solve hard problems with less mental effort.

The emergence of digital humans, an AI entity with human-like faces that mimic human communication, heralds a new era in human-computer interaction, offering emotional engagement and practical applications across various industries.

Lil Miquela, a virtual online influencer who has nearly 3 million Instagram followers, exemplifies this trend.

According to IBM, as AI progresses, there is a strong possibility of achieving strong AI, mimicking human emotions, creativity, and other traits, aiming for artificial general intelligence (AGI) with human-like consciousness and problem-solving abilities. This ambition raises concerns, with scientists such as Geoffrey Hinton, who is called the godfather of AI, warning that future AI versions could pose risks as they become self-aware, generate and run their own computer code and learn unpredictably from vast amount of data sets.

This concept involves enhancing human abilities by providing tools and systems that extend cognitive, perceptual, and physical capabilities, thus narrowing the line between humans and AI machines. This can be achieved through the incorporation of technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) integrated with AI to enhance the perceptual capabilities, brain-computer interfaces to augment brain capacity, and AI algorithms to boost human processing capabilities.

Humans unified with AI machines will eventually evolve into ‘superhuman’ or ‘cyborgs’, having extended capability to process information at unprecedented speeds, exhibit superior sensory perception, and perform physical tasks with enhanced strength and precision. A recent example is ‘Neuralink’, an implantable brain-computer interface that facilitate direct communication between the human brain and computers. As research progresses, the feasibility of concepts like ‘Mind Uploading’, mapping the entire structure and functionality of the human brain including consciousness is anticipated. This potential enables the creation of digital replicas of the brain that could be downloaded into Superhuman AI systems, thereby marking a significant stride towards achieving human immortality.

I envision a future where humans and AI devices are seamlessly integrated to the extent that a clear distinction is no longer discernible. By delegating data analysis & processing tasks to AI, humans can dedicate their attention to creative, strategic, and ethical dimensions of problem-solving. By embracing responsible AI development, the establishment of ethical frameworks, and the implementation of effective regulations, we can ensure that AI remains a potent tool serving humanity’s interests rather than exerting dominance.

vishal.sharma@fulbrightmail.org