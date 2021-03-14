Life in the metros

Mumbai, India - January 27, 2017: Women take a suburban train, the train has a special ladies car, the color of the car is pink.

A comparison of the four big cities of India

Dame luck smiled on me in 1958, the year I completed college in Madras and got employment in a research organisation in Bombay. The following 39 years saw me in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai.

Bombay was the only city which received all hopefuls with open arms in those days. Within days, one would land some occupation ensuring a livelihood. In all the 15 years of my living in Bombay and Mumbai in two spells, the city never experienced a complete power supply breakdown and with the efficient bus transport, the two service providers earned the name BEST (Bombay Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking). We enjoyed bottled milk from Aarey Milk Company, the first dairy in the country. The dabbawallas pioneered the on-the-dot, 100% correct delivery of food from home, rain or shine. The city train service connecting the western and eastern suburbs was punctual nearly always. Trams were operating till 1964. I enjoyed the ride in the double-decker tram to the library in South Bombay. Nobody had time to waste. The city went to sleep late to get up early. One never felt lonely on roads. Bombay fully deserved being called the financial capital of India.

In 1971, however, I decided to continue higher studies in Calcutta. As the Naxalite movement targeted only the political activists, the city continued to be the safest among Indian cities for women and old people. The city welcomed refugees with open arms. Trams provided low-cost transport for the poor. In case of accidents, the victims were taken care immediately, bystander apathy was unknown. Vision of future is a cultural trait in Bengal. For theatre and music (especially Rabindra Sangeet), the city now called Kolkata is famous.

A short second spell in Mumbai only made me yearn for Delhi for reasons of vast open spaces, parks and scope for fast private transportation for commuting to office. If one earned a living in Mumbai, in Delhi one lived a stress-free life. It was a bonus to get invited to concerts, music and dance performances.

After Delhi, comes my home city Chennai, the cultural capital. The sea provides relief from the heat by means of land and sea breeze. The shoreline with a blue waterfront and the blue sky above relax body and mind. In a couple of shopping centres in the heart of the city, one gets practically everything one needs, for day-to-day as well as festive occasions.

For nearly 45 days from December 1, those having an ear for music and an eye for dance can immerse in the ocean of performing arts. One can leave home after morning coffee and can hop from one venue to another. As a bonus, one gets religious discourse also. Chennai is rightly the place for the retired with frugal income and expenditure. It will be Utopian to dream of a city with the advantages of all the four metros. Smaller radial cities are becoming more attractive. So wise choice for the sunset years is waiting.

