Let the ink flow

Write if it gives happiness to you and others

Write if it gives happiness to you and others

<drop_initial>Four years ago, I was disappointed after publishing my first book. I had relied on my friends and relatives to buy, read and spread appreciative reviews to all their contacts, the latter, in turn, sharing with theirs. If that chain of action had occurred, I expected that a few thousand copies would be sold in a couple of months. But that was not to be.

No one wanted to buy; some obliged to read if given free; only a few took the effort to share the details of the book with their contacts.

Watching my disillusionment, well-meaning friends and relatives empathised with me and suggested that I continue to write, but limit that to making grocery lists, diary of daily activities and so on.

But I didn’t pay heed to their counsel. Instead, I proceeded to write and have now successfully released my second book.

The earlier unpleasant experience offered me opportunities to do soul searching, forcing me to get answers to uncomfortable queries.

The first question was: who will read my book? If I needed a precise answer to that, I would have to conduct a survey, at least among my contacts.

Soon I realised that the result would not lead to any firm conclusion since I know reading tastes could vary even among small such groups. After some hard thinking, I got the answers — I should write about whatever genre that I am skilled at, in my own natural style. Those who like it would end up reading it. That decision freed my mind about the doubt — for whom should I write.

Fundamental question

The next one was fundamental and hence more difficult to obtain a solution: Why do I want to write? Rather, what is my motivation?

The intuitive and immediate thought that arose was earning money and fame. But a logical and pragmatic analysis revealed that it was highly unlikely to happen — a conclusion I arrived at on the track record of budding authors, anywhere in the world. I could not recall anyone who achieved that feat.

After more introspection and several weeks later, I got the insight — I should write because I enjoyed it. That was “an eye opener”. Then followed the “mind opener” — that I should write as it will bring joy to others too.

I have now begun to write the third book.

soraiyurvraman@gmail.com