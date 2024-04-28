GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lessons we fail to learn
Premium

Wars, conflicts exact a heavy toll on people

April 28, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST

Sanjay Chandra
Genocide and war leaves behind wounds that will never heal.

Genocide and war leaves behind wounds that will never heal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I was only six, but I remember the newspapers that we pasted on the windows to avoid detection by enemy aircraft during the India-Pakistan war of 1965.

I was older at the time of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan and was a hosteller in Delhi. We blackened the dormitory windows and took turns at night to sound the hostel alarm in case of an air raid siren.

Later, I visited an Army officer, who was a friend of my uncle. He had lost a leg in the 1965 war. I saw the grim reality behind the sad expressions on the faces of the officer and his wife – the price that many have to pay during wars cannot be counted in numbers.

Almost a decade and a half later, during my first posting in the Railways, I reached my maintenance shed one morning to find the staff agitatedly walking out of the premises. I was interrupted by my supervisor from trying to stop them. “Sir, please do not stop them, otherwise they will turn on you,” he said. The Prime Minister had been assassinated and riots followed. My immediate senior had to take shelter with his family in empty oil drums. They were the fortunate ones.

The past 100 years have been tumultuous globally. We have witnessed innumerable genocides and wars. Each act of violence has its repercussions for the people who live through the harrowing period. Yet, the next generations either develop or at least pretend to develop amnesia when perpetuating the same atrocities on others in later years, seemingly oblivious to the fact that their life too is transitory.

William Wordsworth imparted a life-changing lesson. He said: Life is divided into three terms — that which was, which is, and which will be. Let us learn from the past to profit by the present, and from the present, to live better in the future.

sanjaychandra59@gmail.com

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.