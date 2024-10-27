GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Learning it the hard way
Premium

How a simple fix was given the go-by and how it led to worries

Published - October 27, 2024 01:48 am IST

A. George Augustian
Repair and reuse should be a way of life.

Repair and reuse should be a way of life. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

We use to call him “Marathadi Maharaja” (emperor under the tree) in Tamil. His business was mending footwear and occasionally fixing a handbag. We don’t know how long he inhabited that hole but he had made himself pretty comfortable and contented with materials procured for free. His shelter was made of worn-out canvas and the flooring of cinema posters. Except the awl, knife and thread, the other materials he used were recycled from old shoes and worn-out sandals.

I used to go to him when my daughter’s school shoes or my footwear needed to be fixed. Whenever I tried to bargain with him, he used to talk high of the quality of the materials he used for the fix. “Sir, I am not like those pretenders, I use quality leather and rubber. See how I have waxed the thread, 10 people cannot break the twine,” he would say.

During one of my visits to him to get my recently acquired footwear fixed for a minor issue, he told me after a thorough inspection: “Sir, the top leather is of very high quality; So whenever the sole is worn out, don’t throw the upper part, instead give it to me. Within a year and a half, the sole broke. I remembered our emperor’s remark but instead of going to him, I went to a bigger shop to get the sole replaced. The footwear came back with a new sole, but they charged me a hefty sum. The new sole lasted a year and then it cracked. Now again I had the dilemma of giving the footwear to the emperor for free or go for resoling. I chose the latter. This time, the shop charged me even more saying that the sole will last me more than two years. Unfortunately, it did not even last a year and when I went back to the big shop, they said their guarantee is only for six months and nothing can be done.

I kicked myself for not handing over the upper to the emperor when the sole wore out the first time. It could have saved me money and effort. The emperor had taught me a valuable lesson that will be hard for me to forget.

george_sil@yahoo.com

Published - October 27, 2024 01:48 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.