Lady on the train

An interesting encounter while travelling from Kettering to London by an intercity train

My work took me to England many times and I was able to travel and get to know people and places. As my relatives lived in a small town in Northamptonshire, it was one place that I visited often. I loved the small towns, villages and countryside more than the big cities.

Once I was travelling from Kettering to London by an intercity train. Having been accustomed to the hustle and bustle and not to mention spartan facilities of trains in my country, I marvel at the cleanliness and comforts offered to passengers here. Of course it costs big, but it was like flying in a plane.

One thing that set apart was the passengers. In India, one gets to meet people from diverse backgrounds which was fascinating, while in England the people behaved in a very orderly fashion. They spoke in hushed tones and invariably everyone opened a book to read when the train moved.

This particular day, I had a window seat and no sooner than I settled down, another passenger took the next seat. It was a woman and she looked older with her cropped silver hair and wiry body. She was wearing an ankle-length flower-patterned frock and she carried a rather big duffle bag.

She chose to keep the bag under the seat and caught my eye. I was a bit taken when she told me, “Don’t you step on my bags. There are eggs in it.” I assured her that I had no intention of stepping on her valuable goods.

It was a glorious English summer day and I watched the green meadows and shadows of white clouds on the fields. Cattle lazily grazed while a lone baler worked on the field. It was picture perfect and I was captivated.

I did not realise that the woman had been watching me all along. “Are you not reading anything?” She startled me with that question. Now I looked around and saw everyone immersed in some form of reading or doing crosswords.

I looked her straight in the eye and there was some childlike curiosity in them. Her weather-beaten face and hands told me that she was from a farming stock.

My answer, “Lady, can’t you see that I am reading?”, stumped her. She looked at me with a perplexed expression. I decided to put her at ease and explained, “I am reading the Mother Nature’s book. Look how beautiful everything is and since I don’t come often, I am taking this opportunity to absorb as much as possible about your country.”

For the first time, a smile lit up her face and soon we were talking like old friends. She told me that her bag contains fresh vegetables, eggs from her farm and a home-made pie for her daughter.

She was trying to help her daughter and with a stern look, told me that the husband was a good-for-nothing.

We Indians talk about family values but here was an old lady toiling to help her daughter living far away. I realised that mothers all over the world are the same. She could not comprehend much about my country and background but we kept talking till we reached London.

We waited till others all got down and my offer to help with the bag was turned down in a typical English manner. “I can look after myself, dear,” were her parting words as she waved and disappeared in the crowd.

gopalpayoor@gmail.com