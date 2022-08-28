Kite-flying, a source of immense joy

A wizard kite-flyer possesses supernatural abilities. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As an ardent practitioner of the art, I think few events are as exciting as flying kites. My long-lost exhilaration from my early days had a revival when I happened to read Khaled Hosseini’s novel The Kite Runner. In its seventh chapter, Amir Agha, the protagonist, wins a kite-flying tournament after much nerve-racking excitement.

During every summer a few decades ago, the passion for kite flying was high among boys in West Bengal. Though many joined the game, it was difficult to prove to be an ace flyer. It was not as easy a task as those having no experience in this field think it to be. Buying kites and threads, choosing spools and sharpening the thread require expertise.

A wizard flyer possessed some supernatural abilities to control a kite cruising in the azure afternoon sky. This feat cannot be achieved by practice alone. Despite devoting much of my valuable time, I could never prove myself to be a crack flyer. The very nuances an expert kite-flyer possessed can only be perceived, not explained — a self-taught subject that needs talent.

In normal kites, two slender specially prepared bamboo sticks are used. One vertically ripping from head to tail and another horizontally with a bow-like bend are stuck to hold the paper. Examine the thickness and elasticity of the bamboo sticks that maintain the tension in the body of the kite, enabling it to hold the wind and soar into the sky smoothly.

Tying bagdari (a sheaf of strands to harness a kite in tandem with the thread of the spool) is a tremendous task. A small number of flyers could tie bagdari maintaining perfect equilibrium. Almost every kite-flyer knew some technicalities about how to mend a kite if it behaves in a bizarre way. The upper strand of the bagdari is shortened with several knots to make the kite bouncy, whereas the lower strand is shortened to make it calm and quiet. A kite with a propensity to bend or turn to one side needs tying a small piece of cloth on the opposite side to maintain equilibrium of weight on both sides.

Chinese manja was not available then. How many kites one could cut with a single kite was the yardstick of determining expertise. Therefore, every kite-flyer, whether novice or experienced, had to pay extra attention to the act of sharpening the thread. Even eggs of crows and such other secret recipes would be applied during sharpening for magical performance in the short term. Crack flyers of wide repute could even cut scores in a single kite.

Competitions on particular days were eagerly awaited by the kite-flyers of all ages. Credit always would go for controlling a kite soaring high to make it an almost invisible speck against the backdrop of the vast horizon. To add to the difficulty, the whimsical attitude of the wind might leave an ordinary flyer completely helpless in bring the kite to its landing position. Though a fairly strong breeze is ideal for a kite to fly smoothly, neither a storm nor a mild wind is suitable to keep it aloft in a steady mood. Flyers need expertise like an expert sailor to control his boat on a turbulent sea. Many times I had found that a crack flyer turning his spool in different positions, as if it is the steering of an uncontrolled vehicle, could at last land it safely only to relish his greatness in this field. Very often, novice flyers would try their hand in this field in kites with tails.

There are few things as relaxing as kite flying. Whatever difference there is in the flying ability, it may be claimed that the enjoyment every kite-flyer relishes is unique. When a flyer indulges in the flight of fancy, his imagination desires to touch the sky, like the kites. Next moment, the spool reminds him that at whatever height a kite cruises through, its freedom is not boundless. There should be someone to steer it because a snapped kite is like a ship without radar.

