Keeping off negative emotions

“Wash your hands before eating”, “Don’t leave behind food on your plate”, “Always respect the elders”. We are familiar with these words as we grew up listening to them. I never understood the importance of these good habits back then but as I grew up, I started appreciating them. I often wonder if everyone is raised with such great values and discipline, why do many adults develop negative emotions such as envy, jealousy and insecurity. Should we blame the modern lifestyle, or is there a need for a modern upbringing?

In an Indian household, a child is usually taught to behave in a certain way to be accepted by society. Even after teaching manners and etiquette, some people end up feeling jealous of others and surround themselves with negativity. The reason for such heightened emotions is that the child is made to compare itself with others. Parents often force their children that in order to be happy, they have to be perfect. In reality, there is a need to teach them that perfection is just an illusion and it is completely all right to feel sad someday. All that matters is working towards your goal and being passionate in your life.

The current upbringing glorifies self-pity and often ends up ignoring the concept of self-love. We need to amend the definition of what’s right and what’s wrong. A modern upbringing should teach that body shaming, misbehaving with younger people and looking down upon your classmate are wrong. Speaking up for yourself is right, having an unpopular opinion about something is right and following an unconventional path of life is right.

A child should be made to appreciate life. There is a need to teach values such as honesty, humility and compassion along with hard work, dedication and the fact that respect is something which is earned not begged. Ultimately, what matters is that we live in harmony and support one another.

