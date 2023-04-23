Keeping fit

April 23, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST

A sedentary and stressful job profile had taken a heavy toll on my health much before the retirement age of 60. To make matters worse, I was callous towards my health. I ignored the warning signals that expanding waist and swelling weight emit. Inevitably, my health travails had begun emerging as I entered my fifties. My eyes became the first victim of the crime that neglecting health is. I was punished to wear reading glasses at the age of 51. Thereafter I got high blood pressure at the age of 54. In quick succession, an ultrasound detected a stone in my kidney for which I had to undergo a surgery. Simultaneously, osteoarthritis had also crept into in my knees. In a nutshell, my health was already in the doldrums when five years were still left to retire from service.

I felt mortified on seeing older people flaunt a much better health. Especially I envied the landlord of the house where I resided for the last five years of my service. Though older than me by 10 years, he would walk briskly, and climb the stairs nimbly, in contrast to my plodding movements. Every time we met, which was often because we lived on separate floors of the same house, he would enquire about the state of my health. I found it ironical that a man much older than me would always be asking me of my well-being instead of my asking about his.

It has now been three years since my retirement. My erstwhile landlord continues to be fitter and more active than I am. Embarrassingly for me, he is the one who enquires about my condition whenever we come across as if I am the older one. One day I broached the anomaly with a common acquaintance. We debated about the attributes that would have contributed to good health and fitness that my ex-landlord enjoys. We did not have to rack our brains much as a couple of positive traits were obvious and conspicuous. He did not have an ounce of flab on his body. Furthermore, always displaying a calm disposition, he was accommodative and yielding. Hats off to such a tranquil gentleman who even in his advanced age is an asset for his children and for society at large by dint of good health.

There are others also, intimately known to me, who despite being much older are fitter than I am. It is a learning experience to watch the way these paragons preserve a positive attitude and good health in tandem. Though too late for me to retrieve lost ground, I am ever keen to share key lessons learned in the process. The most efficacious of advice I dispense to the millennials, who are on the threshold of settled life, is to keep their body weight and mind temper under control.

