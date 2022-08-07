In many countries, queue is just standard and you don’t have to worry about anyone jumping it. | Photo Credit: AFP

August 07, 2022 00:37 IST

In India, the concept of keeping the line is foreign to many

The Oxford Dictionary defines a queue as a line or sequence of people awaiting their turn to be attended to or proceed.

Usually, in places where the first come, first served norm is followed, a queue forms naturally. You join the end of the queue and wait for your turn. A queue is supposed to be a single file of people.

In many countries, queue is just standard and you don’t have to worry about anyone jumping it. In India though, the concept of queue is foreign to many. Jumping the queue happens anywhere and everywhere. If you leave space between yourself and the person in front of you out of respect for their or your private space or to be safe from COVID-19, someone else will take up that space. When you call them out on it, they may just move back or ignore you and carry on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What a rush!

Sometimes people form a horizontal queue with multiple people standing in the same row and when new people come, they just add one more. This happens at elevators mostly and interestingly, it’s hard for people to even get off the elevator because others rush to get in as soon as it stops. At airports, you try to place your items for screening during security check and people shove their trays on top of yours. You can stand there for hours and not get a chance to get your items screened and can miss your flight if you don’t shove yours. Banks, restaurants, government offices, everywhere, you must have had an experience of queue jumping. The unorganised traffic and traffic jams are side effects of jumping the queue.

Many things have been tried to prevent queue jumping, such as token numbers but the queue to get the token number is still violated. Another step is the use of narrow railings to separate people and allow a single file only.

People push each other to try to get to the front faster. Pushing is inappropriate at so many levels and when a man pushes a woman if they are in the same queue, it takes indecency to another level which some people are too oblivious to notice or too arrogant to acknowledge even when pointed out. Some people are so close in your personal space that you worry about theft of your personal belongings and though you want to be trusting of people, it’s hard to do that during these times. At stores, you cannot protect your PIN when paying by card because the person behind you is breathing down your neck.

The frustration of delays due to this is felt my many but the concept of following the queue is still not ingrained in our systems.

If we try to understand the psychology behind jumping of the queues, it boils down to the basic idea that people don’t have respect for each other. I am sure respect is taught in schools when we wait for our turn to answer questions or form a queue in certain order for assemblies. How do we forget that when we grow up? Where are the authorities in all this who can manage or enforce the queues? How are other countries able to maintain it and not India? Are we too many to be controlled or are we too privileged to be taught? Would imposing fines work?

Avoid the temptation to jump a queue or request to go ahead if there is an urgency instead of just jumping the queue.

truptisk10@gmail.com