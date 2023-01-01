It’s cricket

January 01, 2023 01:21 am | Updated December 31, 2022 04:08 pm IST

I was about 13 doing my eighth grade that year. I was generally an impulsive child, more so in the academic front. I considered myself, at least until that point of time, as a “slightly above-average” child academically but never the one who felt the urge to compete or stretch myself more. But all that was to change that day.

It all began over a disagreement on a “wide ball” ruling I had given being the umpire of the match. The bowler who was my classmate and a close friend until that day did not take it well and mouthed few a unsavoury words. Never the one to back off in a duel, I retorted in similar kind. I also confess that I did not have the maturity or the thoughtfulness to restrain myself from alluding to his heavy disposition. But then came his even more offensive retort alluding to my family. And that pushed the floodgates down for me. I jumped on him and we were rolling like mad dogs. It is the only brawl I got into in my life so far. I still remember that day — how angry I was and how dejected I felt. After all, we were like best buddies until then. The incident pushed me into an all-consuming state of mind hungry with the single-minded purpose — to be better than him in whatever I do. It was a childish impulse. But so began the rivalry.

I still remember vividly — my first boundary in a real “match-size” ground was when he bowled, my first and only yorker delivery was to scalp his wicket, I never lost a game of table-tennis ever again against him, and strangely for the first time, I cared to cry when I scored less than him in a class test. Every little set back was only but a whip on the back and every success was like the dangling carrot in the front. It only made me more fierce and determined. If I forgot to tell you before, he used to be the ‘class leader’ and one of the top rankers in the class. And for the first time in my life, I scored to be among the toppers in the class leaving him behind. And consequently, he was asked by the teacher to step down from the class leadership and there was a call for a nomination to the position. Dramatically though, I found myself coming out of the veil of shadow that I so comfortably took refuge so long in my life, raising my hand to my own disbelief and took over the class leadership in that all too dramatic moment of a perfect revenge.

It was a life-altering moment in my life. Until that time I never thought I was good enough to be anything, just content being a middle-bencher in the class. And it was at that very moment when I managed to raise my hand and hold my head high, it all came to me ever so suddenly like the breaking dawn — confidence to ask, desire to stay ahead, belief to perform, freedom from my fears, joy of success, pride in myself, peace in my mind, respect for competition and finally the humility in elation that only success can bring to you.

Shortly afterwards, I went up to my friend, held out my hand and apologised for provoking him to behave in that manner on that fateful day. Well over a year had passed then and he too responded with equal kindness. We were never great friends again but at least I got some closure with that part of my life.

I am not sure if this is a lesson to be learnt or an incident well worth forgetting. But nevertheless it has stayed with me forever and continues to inspire me even today.

