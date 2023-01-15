It’s COVID deja-vu

January 15, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Corona and China are in the news again. A strange sense of déjà vu sets in. Similarly, during the end of 2019, early news reports of a novel coronavirus claiming a few lives in the city of Wuhan in central China started to trickle in the media.

For doctors and others in the medical field, it was just another news, a probable epidemic in a distant part of the globe. Little did we realise that this “cluster of cases” would soon engulf the entire world in a catastrophic pandemic extending for longer than three years.

We are into the third year of the pandemic with a surge of the BF.7 virus variant reported in a few countries. The foremost question is, “Are we heading for another wave?”

It is also the most discussed topic in social gatherings and media. It is high time somebody designed a “COVID almanac” or even better, train an animal similar to “Paul the octopus” or “Camilla the camel” to predict infection trends! On a more serious note, we need to take cognisance that we have had a roller-coaster ride with SARS-CoV-2 and the family of viruses over these three years.

A lot has happened due to the virus. Approximately 660 million people have been affected worldwide. Millions had died. Virologists have catalogued more than 12,000 mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2. Four major group of variants with nearly 893 lineages and sub-lineages have been reported thus far. On the brighter side of the pandemic, vaccines have been produced in a record time of 11 months and 13.11 billion doses have been administered. The socio-economic impact is enormous and is slowly unravelling itself. All these and many more may credit the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic to qualify to be the “mother of all pandemics”.

The prevailing mood especially among healthcare workers and COVID warriors can be summed up in the single phrase “Oh no, not again!” But all is not same as in the beginning of the pandemic. This time, the experiential learning has certainly infused us with the knowledge, expertise and confidence to tackle any exigencies. We are at a crossroads having to reconcile facts and figures as a matter of what seems like a long journey ahead with COVID.

A global surveillance and early warning system needs to be evolved for surveillance and data management to help in early intervention in any future infectious disease events.

Healthcare infrastructure that has been ramped up several folds has to be maintained in a central inventory with provisions for easy retrieval of data. Life-saving equipment has to be serviced and maintained on a periodic basis. We need to carefully consider repurposing or relocation of the expensive resources which lie dormant or in surplus during the lean COVID period. It is applicable to diagnostic facilities such as RT-PCR labs. Such facilities and their personnel can be repurposed and trained for emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.

Research directed towards development of rapid diagnostic tools for detection and viral genomic sequencing and newer vaccines should be encouraged, along with liberal and speedy funding for such projects. Need-based repurposing of established or older drugs have to be considered in research.

New-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence tools, tele-health, drone transportation technology and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) when deployed in public health for profiling of diseases, predicting disease severity and mapping of health facilities will be useful in decisive, decentralised and informed health governance. Integration of AI support systems with algorithm in diagnosis and treatment of COVID and ICU and wireless support systems, including monitors and wearable devices, to give inputs about patients without actually being by their bedside are to be kept ready for futuristic management of pandemics.

Last, it is time for a systematic review of various pandemic-related policies including those on health infrastructure, disease surveillance, social restrictions and enforcements such as lockdowns, disease management and vaccine policy. A data analysis is needed to know which paid off and which boomeranged during the pandemic.

rjayanthi363@gmail.com