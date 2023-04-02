It’s a race to the bottom

April 02, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

Sometime in the late 1930s or early 1940s, a newly minted Canadian schoolteacher, Laurence J. Peter, saw a door sign — “Emergency Exit. Authorised Personnel Only” — in the august institution he was working.

He looked around and saw another sign: “Emergency Exit. Not To Be Used Under Any Circumstances”. Peter went to the library and noticed that “all the books on pregnancy was stored on a shelf down by the floor, where the people who needed them the most couldn’t even see them”.

That set Peter on the path of some thinking and some writing, and eventually, to a book that sold a few million copies.

We have all tripped over what Peter was gently shaking his head at all those years ago: incompetence. It is so universal and so omnipresent, you have to admit that we are surrounded by an astonishing amount of incompetence. We usually shake our heads and make some half-hearted attempt to change the status quo only when incompetence is of gigantic proportions and mixed with shamelessness — like, say, a Boris Johnson or a Nadhim Zahawi (no, not Trump—he is post-incompetent).

Where Peter stands apart from you and me is in that he did more than shake his head. In 1960, he propounded a “principle” which explained, rather neatly, why “occupational incompetence” flourishes. Peter called it the Peter Principle, and stated it thus: “In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.”

Peter’s argument, in essence, is that in every organisation promotions are based on competency in the current position, not the potential for the higher post. People keep getting promoted up the hierarchy to positions they cannot fill competently. His fundamental critique here seems to be of the inability of bosses — arguably incompetent incumbents — to differentiate between functional, managerial and leadership competencies. The assumption that hierarchies make is that if you are a good salesman, you will make a good sales manager.

You might wonder then, if all hierarchies — governments and corporates and trade unions and the UN and universities and media houses and the military — are full of incompetents, how do we survive? Peter has an answer for that: work gets accomplished “by those employees who have not yet reached their level of incompetence”.

Why I hold Peter in such high esteem is not merely because of the universality and timelessness of his wisdom. Not even the fact that Peter amassed 14 rejection slips before he could, in 1968, find a publisher for The Peter Principle in William Morrow. No, what makes Peter particularly appealing, I think, is how — and also where — he chose to deliver his message. Not many scholars — Peter was Dr. Peter by the time the book came out, co-authored with journalist and author Raymond Hull, with a doctorate in education from the Washington State University — would risk packaging a couple of decades of their work into a satire.

Yes, The Peter Principle, when it got published in book-form in February 1969, was 179 pages of rip-roaring roast, served on a platter of exceptional conceptualisation. Think about it for a second and I am sure you will, like me, quietly chuckle at the idea of writing competently about incompetence — satirically. I suspect this owed, in no small measure, to the irreverent journalist who slept within Hull, but it is inconceivable that Peter, as the lead author and chief conceptualiser, is in any way less culpable.

Peter was speaking at a seminar, addressing a bunch of colleagues, who had just been promoted as directors of federally funded research projects — well, it is best told in Peter’s own words, excerpted from the foreword he wrote for a UK edition of The Peter Principle: “Because each participant had written a successful grant proposal, each had been rewarded by a promotion to a position as director of one or more research projects. Some of these men actually had research skills, but this was irrelevant to their acquiring the directorship. Many others were inept at research design, and, in desperation, were simply intending to replicate some of oft-repeated statistical exercise.

“As I became aware of their plan to spend tax-payers’ money on rediscovering the wheel, I decided to explain their predicament by introducing them to the Peter Principle. Their reaction to my presentation was a mixture of hostility and laughter. A young statistician in the group convulsed with laughter and literally fell from his chair. Later he confided that his intense reaction was caused by my humorous presentation of outrageous ideas while at the same time he was watching the district research director’s face turn red, then purple.”

In the 54 years after the publication of The Peter Principle, it has graced the reading list of many esteemed management courses, though how many MBAs have actually read it is perhaps an embarrassing question to ask. It has attracted some serious research certainly. A particularly noteworthy work is by the eminent economist Edward P. Lazeaor, who, with the aid of some very impressive statistical formulae too complicated to reproduce here, argued (I think) that the Peter Principle is real in a 2004 paper in the Journal of Political Economy. More recently, in another study that I am incompetent to comprehend (but suitably impressed by), Alan Benson, Danielle Li and Kelly Shue put the principle to a full court press. After some mesmerising statistical drills on sales transactions and promotion data of 38,843 workers across 131 firms, they came to the conclusion that organisations (still) continue to labour under the Peter Principle. They write in the Quarterly Journal of Economics: firms are “substantially more likely to promote top salespeople, even when the workers make worse managers on average and on the margin. This behaviour results in firms promoting workers who decrease subordinate performance by 30%, relative to a promotion policy that optimises match quality”.

Such evidence aside, the value of Peter’s work could also be seen to arise from its sheer expansiveness. Peter seems to have overlooked no promotional contingency. While writings about him have largely focussed on his principle per se (which he eloquently captures in the evocative phrase “The cream rises until it sours”), the “corollaries” to it that construct the rest of the book — and his other works such as The Peter Plan and The Peter Prescription — are no less brilliant

For those of us in hierarchies, Peter’s ideas open up several enticing avenues. One of his most valuable offerings perhaps is that in a world where hierarchies seem to increasingly push us all into competence-strutting (my coinage, not Peter’s), his ideas can help ground us a little. The Peter Principle reminds us not to take ourselves too seriously, not to swell up too much at our own successes and the stories we tell ourselves — to approach elevation and ambition with humility and humour. I will leave you with one last quotation from Peter: “Competence, like truth, beauty and contact lenses, is in the eye of beholder.”

chindu@gmail.com