Is gossip a boon or bane?

March 12, 2023 12:33 am | Updated March 09, 2023 12:33 am IST

It enlivens and often adversely affects lives

George Netto

Rare is the person who can truthfully claim that he or she does not indulge in gossip. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Everyone likes gossip, except when it concerns them. Perhaps nothing could be truer. Why does gossip interest us? Possibly it’s because we generally relish scandals or anything suggestive of one. And doesn’t gossip usually precede a scandal, nurturing it?

Gossip has inevitably been an integral part of society since time immemorial, enlivening the lives of many and often adversely affecting (if not damning) those of its targets, especially the innocent. Malicious gossip has proved to be the undoing of many, with the victims seldom getting to know who the cowardly originators or spreaders are. It travels fast like wildfire and is often as harmful (if not destructive) character-wise and career-wise. Indeed spiteful gossip perhaps does more damage to personal character than any other factor — as can be seen in real life as well as in our movies and television serials.

I know of instances where vicious gossip has resulted in the break-up of even marriages and cost innocent employees their rightful promotions — the office grapevine can be far from benign at times. Besides tarnishing (and sometimes ruining) reputations, venomous gossip has also been known to sour (and often snap) good relations between neighbours and friends.

Rare is the person who can truthfully claim that he or she does not indulge in gossip, it being a common pastime, or rather weakness, for most of us. In fact, gossip flourishes when we socialise — for it’s a well-known “sweetener” of tea or coffee! Of course, nobody claims to like gossip, though everybody covertly enjoys it since its appeal lies in the fact that it’s seldom flattering.

Inveterate gossip-mongers know well that if gossip is to be lapped up readily, it must be juicy or malicious. Bland gossip has few takers. So, having an axe to grind (or maybe nothing better to do), they dish up what is in demand, often despicably distorting the truth. They are perhaps among the most odious of all disagreeable people for they do more damage by way of defamation than they ever realise.

Put plainly, such malicious gossip is nothing but social ‘sewage’ which we spitefully spread about those whom we dislike or who have fallen foul of us. We use it more often than not as a means to get even with our enemies. Having once been the target of defamatory gossip myself, I’ve known the anguish and bitterness it brings in its wake.

Perhaps the best way to neutralize venomous gossip is to disregard it totally — a course of action that appeals to few. Human nature being what it is, we prefer (or try) to justify our belief in gossip on the flimsy and specious grounds that there’s no smoke without fire!

gnettomunnar@rediffmail.com

