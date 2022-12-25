Invited encounters

December 25, 2022 01:22 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

Most of us have experienced frightening dreams, like one in which we lose our way in a jungle or one in which we are chased by a killer animal. Darkness, a powerful opponent and an unknown terrain add to the terror of nightmares. What if a nightmare with all the above features comes true and you live to tell the tale, not to mention the new valuable insights it leaves for the new lease of life?

The Attappady valley in Kerala’s Palakkad district, which is adjacent to the Nilgiris and borders the Coimbatore region, where I worked for more than 10 years, is one location that conjures up a variety of enchanted recollections. Herds of elephants feasting on agricultural farms and wreaking havoc on dreams and livelihoods were a major deterrent to farming among small farmers in the valley. Instances of estranged single elephants unexpectedly barging into human settlements and killing innocent people who stood in the way of their fury were not uncommon in the dreamy valley.

My encounter with the powerful antagonist fell one late winter evening while proceeding towards the valley from Coimbatore in a cab. The Ambassador halted suddenly a few metres short of a sharp bend before the headlight went off. Sitting on the front seat, half-asleep, I saw a rock at the bend, silhouetted against the moonlight and overseeing the valley down below, gently shaking itself. Before long came a voice from the backseat: “Elephant, and a calf too.”

The shaking rock happened to be an elephant. Having never ever seen an elephant this close, a chained temple elephant at that, I became a bundle of nerves. The mother and calf appeared to be looking for a way into the farmed valley below for nourishment. It was a heart-in-the-mouth moment for me. Believing that the animals would move off, we silently waited. Nothing moved for a while except the flapping ears of the mother. Suddenly, one person on the back seat caught everyone off guard by flashing the headlight, prompting the mother to shift her position and face the car head-on, with her head held high and ears extended.

Annoyed at the anger of the pachyderm and a possible attack, the back seaters jumped out, slamming the doors on either side before vanishing into the darkness. And with that, all hell broke loose. Leaving the calf aside, the mother took a few steps towards the car before coming to a halt with her trunk stretching forward. Even as the cab driver was reassuring me that she would not leave her calf alone, the animal started moving towards us, this time at a faster pace, as though she understood his underestimation of her. My adrenaline rush knew no bounds as the cab started moving in reverse gear. Our lives were in utmost danger as the opponent was furiously jogging towards us.

A few hundred metres from the place where we started driving backwards was this electric-fenced property with a sentry’s cabin by which the car came to a halt. Unsure whether it was the end of the road for me, I slipped out of the car before slinking through the wicket gate along with the driver. The elephant was too close, and when we looked back from a few metres inside the farm, she was scanning the car for mortal presence. Facing us point-blank from the other side of the fence and mindful of the impending danger of accidentally touching the electrified fence, the frustrated elephant roared for some time, which reverberated across the valley.

Soon, other vehicles honked from a safe distance, and suddenly, reminded of her calf’s safety, the elephant retracted and ran back. The other passengers appeared from nowhere, and we all hugged at each other, seeing ourselves alive and unharmed. As we resumed our journey, with pounding hearts and dazed minds, I wondered if humankind is ever aware of its mockery toward fellow beings, whether knowingly or unknowingly. Like my friend’s naughtiness in ridiculing the hapless mother-calf elephant duo, which were only going about their way and got stuck for a while, by flashing the head light I could now see the mother elephant’s fury as her desperate attempt for survival alongside mankind.

