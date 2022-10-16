Into the bargain!

You can understand character thoroughly by watching a live bargain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

I rarely experience as much undiluted joy as at the euphoric moment when I strike a terrific bargain. Only seasoned campaigners will understand this. Non-bargainers will ask irritating questions such as how much money did you save after all the wrangling, but that is beside the point. Those who have cut their teeth on Mumbai’s Linking Road or in the legendary Chor Bazaar or their matches in other cities will vouch that winning an intense mind game of negotiation feels like a million dollars even if it is only a matter of a few rupees.

You bargain for the thrill of it, and it’s no more a means to an end just as strolling along Marine Drive is a means to understanding oceanography.

You can understand character thoroughly by watching a live bargain. On Fashion Street, for a T-shirt tagged ₹110, if you tentatively propose ₹100, hoping all the while that you are not causing offence, you are a gentle human with a tender disposition. If, however, you turn the hawker apoplectic by holding out ₹35 as your last offer, you truly belong to our tribe. Welcome to the blood sport of bargaining.

Acquired skill

A kindly Danish industrialist had once said no deal must be concluded except between a happy buyer and a happy seller. But such sweet sentiment belongs to another age. Today, when self-interest reigns paramount, you can’t afford to be overly concerned about the opposite party. If cricket is war minus the shooting, bargaining is a duel minus the swords. Its twists and turns bring out our hidden talents: patience and perseverance, the skill to plot moves like a grandmaster, and our histrionic ability to stagger and faint at hearing the going price of an “authentic” Tanjore painting.

There is a scientific technique to low-risk, high-reward bargaining and there are books and online material to tell you how to put it into practice. The first thing to do is camouflage your intentions. If you enter a gem store in Hyderabad looking for a coral set, you should look at everything in the shop except corals. Your decoy could well be a pearl necklace, expensive enough to mark you out as a likely big spender. After carefully studying the pearls against the light, you keep it aside for the moment, and ask for specimens of garnets, sapphires, lemon quartz, pearls… Almost as an afterthought, you toss in corals. Once you’ve got a radiant heap on the counter, it’s time to haggle for discounts on each type. Now, you know what the items are really worth (in technical negotiations, this is called “price discovery”). Brimming with bravado, you then reach for the jugular.

Swiftly discarding the other items as too expensive, you hold up the discounted garnets you wanted, and also add that you have a flight to catch soon. Well, this is how the classic formula goes but discretion is advised. It’s quite probable the shopkeeper may have gone through the same book and the same website.

If you don’t feel up to no-holds-barred bargaining right now, you can accompany your more hard-nosed friends on shopping expeditions and pick up tips. You will learn human psychology, mind reading and market trends. Most important, you will learn about the ups and downs of fate. As in a flea market so in life, there are no permanent winners, no permanent losers. At the vegetable market, what you win on the cauliflower, you may lose on beans and bitter gourd. It’s possible that the antique water pot which you were assured is hand-carved, could turn out to be machine-made at a neighbouring industrial gala. But that’s how the cookie crumbles. Even star bargainers have been scalped on their off-days.

When realisation dawns that we have been sold a dummy, we live to bargain another day.

