Inseparable ties

I do not remember when he had joined our family and become its intimate part. What I remember vividly is his tall figure, manly voice and affable visage. He had lost his father in his childhood. The hardship that followed brought him to our family. Kind and affectionate, my parents often helped such people in need. Ramjatan Kaka (uncle) was one of them.

My early memory of him is that of a hefty young man driving bullock cart laden with freshly harvested grain from our farmhouse to the village home at Majhawalia in northwest Bihar. It was time for us children to request him for a ride.

In free time, he played a Good Samaritan. He gave us goodies, cracked jokes and promised something closer to our heart. Over the years, he carved his place in our family. He called my father Bhaiya (brother), and my mother Bhauji (sister-in-law); others were addressed according to their age and place in the family hierarchy. In response, he was loved by all and treated affectionately.

In the course of the seasonal sowing of crops during autumn and monsoon, he would control the entire farm operations. His bold voice would resonate all around: he would command, he would laugh, he would joke; and, thus, every season he would complete the sowing or harvesting operations to everyone’s satisfaction. He was a true performer and achiever. Honest and cordial.

In off season, he found time to play with us. He would give us a horse ride, or reward us with a baby parrot, or promise to bring a kitten or a pup. But what endeared us most were the annual fares, occurring after harvesting of rabi and kharif crops in Chaitra (spring) and Kartik (autumn).

The Nakto Bhavani Mela at Nabiganj, falling in March-April, was the most awaited event. We saved our pocket money for the occasion. On the day of Ramnaumi, we would wake up early in the morning to the ringing bells of rams on way to the mela for fight—majestic animals with intimidating massive horns for their frame! By 8 AM, Kaka would arrive with the rubberised bullock cart, furnished meticulously for comfort, and take us to the mela. He would take care of our entertainment, sweets and everything we desired. Satisfied and happy, we would return home by the evening, looking forward to a revisit the next year.

But as I left my village for higher studies in Patna, I started losing his track. Occasionally we met during my periodic visits home. By now, he was a grown-up man dreaming of a happy family life. Soon, he left for Calcutta in search of employment that could help him live a life on his own.

Initially, he visited us whenever he came home from Calcutta. This was a very pleasant occasion for us as he would bring gifts for every family member and goodies for children. Everyone would pay him his due and he would be treated like a loved family member.

Gradually, these visits decreased, however. Later we came to know that he had married a Bengali girl in Calcutta. Going by our local etiquette, he would not talk much about her, but he seemed to be satisfied and happy in life. I remember his dreamy eyes and reflective mood whenever he talked about his household and his future plans, during our last meetings.

But once I shifted to Delhi, I lost his track completely, though I always remembered him and wished he had a happy family. Intriguingly, some years ago, his memory haunted me all of a sudden; and, stirred and impatient, I planned to trace him in Kolkata, though I was not sure about finding him out in the milling crowd of the great city. Yet, I wanted to try to meet him in his happier moments.

So, for my forthcoming visit to Calcutta, I tried to gather whatever information I could about him; but to my utter surprise, I was informed that he was back to his village. I was told that he had lost his whole family in Kolkata recently — his only son was electrocuted and his wife died while saving him.

Lone and forlorn, Kaka had returned to his native village of Mohammadpur Patti, near my village. At this fag end of life, he had none to help around; but with his undying grit, he tried to restore life and restart once again. Some common acquaintances apprised me of how he still maintained his characteristic dignity and poise, with a simmering hope in his eyes. Therefore, I planned to visit him at his village, thinking all along how I could help him. But once I reached my village, I was shocked to know he was no more!

Is nature so brute and cruel?

