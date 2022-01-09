In the pink

Regular food habits and sleep are more important than diet and fitness fads

The two most important needs and parameters for health and well-being are a good appetite and a sound sleep of eight hours. Sadly, both these are missing in today’s times.

Irregular food habits and insufficient sleep are seen everywhere, leading to poor health in the later years.

There were times when office-goers would leave home after an early lunch, which is almost non-existent these days; a hurried breakfast and a tiffin box with inadequate food is all one has during the course of the day. Dinners are being had late and the junk food, snacks and fries consumed during the day lead to appetite loss.

Sleep gets delayed due to late dinners; anxiety impacts the next day's work.

Even sportspersons who are young and active face trouble, at times. They have ample training facilities – gyms and equipment. Despite the availability of such facilities, the fitness of sportspersons, especially in cricket, presents a gloomy picture. The list of players getting injured, niggles and strains are on the increase. Rohit Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and in the recent past Kane Williamson, Jadeja and K.L. Rahul have all struggled with injuries.

Film stars, due to their professional demands, focus fiercely on “six-pack” toned bodies and spend lots of time in the gym. The classic example of Puneet Raj Kumar, who died of cardiac arrest at 46, cannot be written off as a single unfortunate case. Physical fitness alone does not guarantee good health.

Idolising film stars, many youngsters take to the gym. Not a bad thing to do, but anything in excess would be undesirable.

In the past, people worked hard, ate well, slept well and health issues were far and few. Our parents and grandparents may have never used the gym but most of them had fewer health problems.

Too much of packaged food has entered our kitchens. Soft drinks, junk food and frozen food have been playing havoc in lives. Simple, home-cooked food should be preferred as it is a safer, healthier option.

It is in our hands to ensure that nothing is done in excess. The values and the golden teachings of our ancestors will always be beneficial, if followed in true earnest. Health and well-being are of paramount importance, once gone, it cripples existence; life becomes a huge burden, it becomes survival over living.

