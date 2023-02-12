ADVERTISEMENT

In the glorious nineties
February 12, 2023 12:54 am | Updated February 11, 2023 05:51 pm IST

Positivity and optimism may be fine but there are times when they take a backseat

P.M. Warrier

When the elderly despair of themselves, younger folks should urge them to be positive and optimistic. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

My friend Venky is proud of being a nonagenarian and often describes himself as “95 not out!” On first hearing it from him, I asked him if he thought life was a game of cricket and he was a batter. He said yes. “Who is the bowler then?” “God,” he said.

I couldn’t stomach that at all, imagining God as a bowler, being hit for sixes by a human batter! Cricket is known to be a fair game. Life can never be a game, leave alone fair!

“94 not out” may sound fine but often the batter may wish himself out when he has lost his near and dear ones, and may well be the “last man standing”.

At 94, I like to think I am doing fine, but am I, really? I can still recite poems I learned by heart in my childhood, but can’t remember what I read yesterday! Names of friends and relatives escape me. I forget to take my tablets at specified times. I can’t walk two paces without my walker. I do not have the strength to wash myself.

All that is nothing compared to my compulsive need to torture myself several times a week. I reach for my old family album and turn its pages. My wife, who passed away over 30 years ago, smiles at me with our then months-old second daughter in her arms. And that daughter passed away a little over a year ago. Mercifully I still have my older daughter in the U.K. to share my highs and lows with.

Only the other day, we had a hearty laugh when she mentioned in a phone conversation an abbreviation we had coined many years ago, VKCM, from an old saying in Malayalam, Vetchaal kuduma, cheratchaal motta, meaning “Let it grow, and you have a good crop of hair on your head; shave it off and you have a tonsured dome!” We had adopted it as our attitude toward life, our philosophy of life and all else.

I have never quite understood the true meaning and significance of the old saying. It is something like “Take it or leave it!”, and I have found it quite useful in making up my mind about choices.

When I despair of myself, younger folks urge me to be positive and optimistic. All I tell them is, “Wait till you get to my age!” Positivity and optimism may be fine but there are times when they take a backseat, and you sit and watch helplessly, as I have on umpteen occasions.

pmwarrier9@gmail.com

