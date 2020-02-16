In praise of praise

My brother suddenly turned to his wife and asked her, “Why don’t you compliment me anymore? I compliment you, but why have you stopped?” Surprised, she asked him, “We have been married for 15 years, in case you have forgotten.”

“What has years got to do with praising one’s spouse,” he countered her. She replied, “You do have a sense of humour!” All of us burst out laughing.

Praise keeps relationships well-oiled. When mature couples begin to find each other irritating, something invaluable is getting gnawed away, until the day people are shocked to hear of their separation.

A kind word, a sincere compliment, a timely uttered “Thank you” can grow any relationship into a valuable friendship. When grandfather passed on, my dad told my mother, “Thank you for looking after my father.” It made her feel precious.

Women (more than men), not only in India but also in the West, get used to being criticised and saying “sorry” for every small “mistake”. Imagine if husband and wife communicated more to praise than to damn, would it not cement their bonds better?

Great doctors and their medical teams praise their patients, compliment them, show care and compassion to help them recover. Tender loving care (TLC) is an important factor in the healing of patients. Just being made to feel good helps them look at themselves positively and induces optimism in them that they will recover quickly.

The art of good leadership uses praise to keep employees motivated.

Praise triggers a sensation of pleasure and value and ensures repeat positive behaviours. Negative criticism depletes one’s self-esteem, approval enhances it.

Can we commence 2020 with the aim of praising others? Can we, from tomorrow, practise the art of offering genuine praise to those around us?

So praise sincerely for something well done.

