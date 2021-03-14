In heaven with a cup of steaming coffee

It’s the go-to morning beverage for many to kick-start the day

Ordering a cup of coffee in the U.S. is not easy. First, we have to choose the cup-size from tall, grande and venti. If we clear this round, we are asked for the type of milk from among full, half-n-half and skim. Next, the coffee-bean type has to be spelt out. And then, the preparation: cafe-au-lait, espresso or mocha. Finally, they ask for our name and now, it is their turn to stumble over our polysyllabic name.

They cannot fit the name on the sides of the cup and their writing comes a full circle! There is an edginess to this entire episode as we wait for our name to be called out and get our cup of coffee. How much we long for the familiar environs back home and relish a cup of steaming coffee.

Even without delving into when the romance with coffee began in the southern States of India, we can say that we have taken to the brew as fish to water. A cup of coffee is a must to kick-start the body each morning. The accessories are as important as the beverage. A Styrofoam or even porcelain cup won’t do. To be savoured, coffee has to be served in a pint-sized shiny, stainless-steel tumbler with a matching saucer. The tinkling sound of the vessel, the aroma of the fresh brew and its instant relish ensure we are in heaven.

It is an experience to watch the art of coffee-making, be it in a wayside shack or your favourite restaurant. Milk is set on a low boil on one stove. The coffee-maker’s hands work in a flourish stirring the milk to a nice, creamy consistency. On the other side is the beaker with the decoction — deep-brown, viscous and with the perfect blend of coffee and chicory. The magician now gets into the act. He pulls out the stainless steel tumbler, adds a spoonful of sugar, a dash of decoction and tops the tumbler with frothy milk till it swells over the rim. And then, in an act defying gravity, the concoction is mixed with that deft horizontal flick of the beverage from the tumbler to be caught by the saucer and back again. There is a twinkle in his eye as he hands over the coffee. No questions asked. It is perfect, the way it is.

On a long train journey, there is a different feel to drinking coffee. The moment the train comes to a halt, the station comes alive with hawkers advertising the beverage in their distinctive ways. Some intone “coffee-coffee-coffee” in a low, rhythmic baritone and others scream their throats off with high-pitched shrieks of “coffee-coffee”! For once, you settle for a paper cup. As you sit by the window and peer out, the countryside, the distant hills and the hot cup of coffee all intermingle to make it a delightful experience.

In the southern States, after a relaxed siesta, you head out to the nearby restaurant and settle down at the table. The waiter comes by with a ready smile. “What is special for tiffin today,” you ask him. “Saar! Bonda, masala vadai, Bombay halwa, kesari.” “Perfect! Get me a plate of bonda and kesari. And yes, one cup of degree coffee!”

